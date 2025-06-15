Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours, including an update on Serge Gnabry's future at Bayern Munich and a potential striker move for West Ham United.

Bayern Munich attacker Serge Gnabry allegedly has no desire to seek a move away from Allianz Arena this summer amid the recent speculation surrounding his future.

The Germany international was again a regular for Bayern during the 2024-25 campaign, making 42 appearances in all competitions, scoring seven goals and registering eight assists.

Gnabry only has a contract at Allianz Arena until June 2026, and there have been suggestions that he could be on the move during the summer transfer window.

However, according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Gnabry is not interested in a departure and fully intends to spend the 2025-26 campaign with Bayern.

The 29-year-old made the switch to Bayern from Werder Bremen in 2017, and he has represented the Munich giants on 280 occasions, scoring 93 goals and registering 59 assists in the process.

West Ham 'weighing up' Bojang move

Meanwhile, according to The Mirror, West Ham United are weighing up a move for Reims forward Adama Bojang.

The 21-year-old has previously been linked with Manchester United and Manchester City.

Bojang spent the 2024-25 campaign on loan at Grasshopper Club Zurich, scoring six times and registering two assists in 27 appearances in all competitions.

Reims' relegation from Ligue 1 means that an exit is extremely likely this summer, and West Ham are believed to be considering making an offer for his services.

The forward could allegedly be available for a fee in the region of £11m.

Leicester 'bracing themselves' for Mavididi offers

Elsewhere, according to Football Insider, Leicester City are bracing themselves for offers for Stephy Mavididi, with the 27-year-old the subject of interest from a number of clubs.

Mavididi scored six goals and registered one assist in 33 appearances for Leicester last term.

Atalanta BC, Bologna and Villarreal are believed to be keen on signing the forward, who is expected to leave the King Power Stadium following the team's relegation back to the Championship.

Mavididi, who started his professional career at Arsenal, has famously previously played for Juventus.

Meanwhile, the former England Under-20s international scored 21 times and registered five assists in 98 appearances for Montpellier before making the switch to Leicester in 2023.