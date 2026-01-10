Man City 10-1 Exeter: Debutant Antoine Semenyo equals Sergio Aguero record in emphatic FA Cup victory

By Oliver Thomas | 10 Jan 2026 17:45 , Last updated: 10 Jan 2026 18:22

Antoine Semenyo has equalled a record set by Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero after starring on his full debut in Saturday’s emphatic 10-1 home victory over Exeter City in the FA Cup third round.

The 26-year-old officially joined the Citizens from Bournemouth on Friday and manager Pep Guardiola decided to throw the attacker straight into a starting lineup including the likes of Erling Haaland, Rodri and Rayan Cherki.

Man City entered half time boasting a 4-0 lead, with Max Alleyne’s opener and first senior goal for the club followed by Rodri's long-range rocket - his first goal in 20 months - and two Exeter own goals.

Rico Lewis then tapped home a fifth from close range four minutes after the interval after meeting an inviting cross from Semenyo, who followed up his maiden Man City assist by scoring his first goal in sky blue just five minutes later.

Semenyo received a smart through-ball down the left from Cherki and drove into the penalty box before slotting home a composed finish and wheeling away in celebration.

Seventeen-year-old debutant Ryan McAidoo, Tijjani Reijnders and Nico O’Reilly all got their names on the scoresheet before George Birch netted a consolation goal for Exeter in the 90th-minute, but there was still time for Lewis to net his second and Man City’s 10th of the match in stoppage time.

Antoine Semenyo vs Exeter:



1 Goal

1 Assist

50 Touches

38 Accurate Passes

93% Pass Accuracy

4 Touches In Opposition Box

3 Recoveries

2 Chances Created

1 Interception

1 Shot On Target

1 Accurate Cross

1 Ground Duel Won

1 Accurate Long Ball

1 Successful Dribble

1 Big Chance Created… pic.twitter.com/s5XrLMPBRd — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) January 10, 2026

Semenyo replicates Aguero on dream debut for Man City

It was a memorable afternoon for Man City as they became the first English top-flight team to score 10+ goals in a game in any competition since Liverpool thrashed Fulham 10-0 in the 1986 League Cup, and the first to do so in the FA Cup since Tottenham Hotspur beat Crewe 13-2 back in 1960.

From a personal perspective, Semenyo could not have asked for a better Man City debut and was named Man of the Match following a stellar display at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City’s new No.42 has become the first player to both score and assist a goal on his Citizens debut in any competitions since all-time leading scorer Aguero against Swansea City in August 2011.

Reacting to Semenyo’s debut, Man City assistant coach Pep Lijnders told reporters: “A lot of good performances today. When the team plays like that, it's easier for individuals.

Antoine is settling well. He’s a humble guy. We followed him for a long time and he brings something to the front line we need. He wants to chase, he doesn't stop. He can adapt quickly to our style so it's nice to have him with us.”

Sharing his overall thoughts on Man City’s emphatic win, Lijnders added: “We know Exeter well. We had two days to prepare. How we sort it and analysed it.

“From the first minute we showed with a high press and by the way we went after them, we showed we respected them.

“It was a good performance and for the fans and the amount of goals. We kept pushing. A really good game for Manchester City.”

What next for Man City after emphatic FA Cup win?

Man City will be ball number nine for the FA Cup fourth-round draw, which will take place on Monday before Liverpool's home encounter with Barnsley.

The Citizens will now turn their attention to next Tuesday’s EFL Cup semi-final first-leg clash with Newcastle United at St James’ Park, before preparing for the small matter of the Manchester derby at Old Trafford in the Premier League on January 17.