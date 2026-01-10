Man City vs. Exeter confirmed lineups: Antoine Semenyo debut decision made for FA Cup tie

By Oliver Thomas | 10 Jan 2026 14:00 , Last updated: 10 Jan 2026 14:33

Antoine Semenyo will make his full debut for Manchester City in this afternoon’s FA Cup third-round tie against Exeter City at the Etihad Stadium.

The 26-year-old officially joined the Citizens from Bournemouth on Friday and manager Pep Guardiola has decided to throw him straight into the starting lineup.

Guardiola has made a total of six changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Brighton in the Premier League on Wednesday, with 17-year-old academy graduate Ryan McAidoo also handed his debut for the senior side.

James Trafford is recalled between the sticks, while Rico Lewis is handed a start in a back four including Abdukodir Khusanov, Max Alleyne and Nathan Ake.

2024 Ballon d’Or winner Rodri returns to the first XI to operate at the base of Man City’s midfield as Rayan Cherki - also recalled - will feature in a more advanced midfield role alongside Tijjani Reijnders.

Semenyo and McAidoo are both set to play on the flank, providing support in attack for goal machine Erling Haaland, who is not given a rest and will instead lead the line from the off.

Gianluigi Donnarumma, Jeremy Doku, Nico Gonzalez, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden are among those on Man City’s substitutes bench.

As for Exeter, head coach Garay Caldwell has made just two changes to the lineup that began the 2-2 draw with Huddersfield Town in League One last weekend.

Jake Doyle-Hayes returns to the side as captain and will begin in midfield alongside Ethan Brierley, while Jack Aitchison is also recalled to operate in an advanced tole next to Reece Cole.

Both Aitchison and Cole will provide support for top scorer Jayden Wareham, who increased is goal tally for the season to 11 with an 89th-minute equaliser against Huddersfield last time out, and also boasts two goals from as many FA Cup games this term.

Manchester City starting lineup: Trafford; Lewis, Khusanov, Alleyne, Ake; Rodri; McAidoo, Reijnders, Cherki, Semenyo; Haaland

Subs: Donnarumma, Doku, Nico, Bernardo, Nunes, O’Reilly, Foden, Mukasa, Mfuni

Exeter City starting lineup: Whitworth; Turns, Fitzwater, Woodhouse; Niskanen, Doyle-Hayes, Brierley, Oakes; Cole, Aitchison; Wareham

Subs: Bycroft, McMillan, Mendes Gomes, Francis, Higgins, Cox, Magennis, Dean, Birch.