Man City injury, suspension news and return dates for Newcastle EFL Cup semi-final: Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Savinho latest

11 Jan 2026

After hammering Exeter City 10-1 in the FA Cup third round, Manchester City will turn their focus to Tuesday's EFL Cup semi-final first leg against Newcastle United at St James' Park.

Pep Guardiola's side have seen off Huddersfield Town, Swansea City and Brentford to reach this stage of the competition, which they are aiming to win for the first time since the 2020-21 campaign.

The Citizens will carry a 12-game unbeaten run into the first leg, although their most recent defeat against a domestic opponent took place in November's away clash with Newcastle United.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of the contest against the current EFL Cup holders.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: February 21 (vs. Newcastle United)

Dias was ruled out for six weeks after he suffered a hamstring injury against Chelsea. As a result, the defender is unlikely to return before mid-to-late February.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Tibial fracture

Possible return date: Unknown

Gvardiol sustained a tibial fracture in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea earlier this month. After undergoing surgery, the Croatian begins a lengthy rehabilitation process that will last a number of months.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Stones has not played since he made a substitute appearance in a thrilling 5-4 win over Fulham at the start of December. It is currently unclear when the England international will be ready to return to the first-team fold.

Savinho

Status: Out

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: Unknown

Savinho was forced off with an injury in the goalless draw against Sunderland on New Year's Day. Guardiola revealed before the meeting with Exeter that the Brazilian will be out of action for six to eight weeks.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: January 28 (vs Galatasaray)

Bobb is believed to be targeting a return before the end of the month, as he continues to work his way back from a hamstring problem that has kept him out of the last six competitive matches.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle/Heel

Possible return date: Unknown

After undergoing Achilles surgery in the summer, Kovacic briefly returned to action in October before he suffered a setback due to calcification in his ankle/heel, restricting him to just two competitive appearances this term.

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Manchester City have no suspended players for this match. However, they will be unable to call upon forward Omar Marmoush, who is currently representing Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.