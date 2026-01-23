Andy Robertson to Tottenham Hotspur: Why Liverpool are in danger if they agree January transfer window sale

By Lewis Nolan | 23 Jan 2026 18:40 , Last updated: 23 Jan 2026 22:02

Liverpool could lose vice-captain Andrew Robertson to Tottenham Hotspur this January transfer window, but it could be a disastrous outcome for the Merseysiders.

The Scotsman has been an integral part of the Reds' resurgence, with the left-back winning two Premier League titles, one Champions League crown and numerous domestic cups.

However, the 31-year-old will be a free agent in the summer, and following the arrival of Milos Kerkez, his chances of reclaiming a starting spot appear slim.

Spurs were reportedly interested in bringing the defender to London upon the expiry of his contract, but Thomas Frank's side are thought to be keen on bringing his signing forward to this month.

Here, Sports Mole looks at why selling Robertson now would be the wrong decision from Liverpool's hierarchy.

© Imago

Squad depth: Why Arne Slot needs Andrew Robertson

When looking at the squad purely based on numbers, Robertson's exit makes little sense given Arne Slot will only have five defenders left for four spots.

Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong would be the only available full-backs at the club, while Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk would be the only centre-backs.

Konate and Gomez have frequently been injured during their time at Anfield, and it would be surprising if they remained fit between now and the end of 2025-26.

Though the club look set to recall Kostas Tsimikas from Roma, he is unable to operate centrally, whereas Robertson has some experience as a central defender.

While the Premier League title is beyond Liverpool, continuing with their current options in defence could damage their hopes of winning either the Champions League or FA Cup.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Kostas Tsimikas: Not good enough after Roma loan

Kostas Tsimikas is thought of fondly by all Liverpool fans for his contributions over the years, with the left-back having scored the winning penalty in a shootout against Chelsea in the FA Cup final in 2022.

The Greek is currently on loan at Roma, and in the event of Robertson's departure, it would not be surprising if the Reds looked to bring him back to Anfield for the remainder of the season.

However, the 29-year-old has only 379 minutes for Roma this season, and his performances have frequently come under scrutiny.

The Greek failed to dislodge Robertson from the XI last season at Liverpool despite the Scotsman often being the team's weak link, and there is little reason to think he can contribute in the second half of 2025-26.

Should the Merseysiders reach the latter stages of the Champions League, it would be sensible to have someone of Robertson's experience in the dressing room, especially if Kerkez picked up an injury.

© Imago

Robertson contract: Should he be given new deal before summer?

The sale of Robertson would leave Liverpool with a substantial challenge ahead of the summer transfer window, as they would almost certainly need to sign at least two defenders.

Konate looks likely to leave for free at the end of the season, and his exit would leave the club with just three centre-backs, while Kerkez would need someone capable of filling in as his backup.

Van Dijk will be 35 by the time 2026-27 gets underway, and relying on him throughout the campaign would be risky, so it may be sensible to bring in two centre-backs in the summer.

The club will also likely look to strengthen in midfield, and if Mohamed Salah leaves, then they could be in the market for another winger.

While Robertson has been in decline for some time, extending his deal and keeping him as a backup would take one signing off the list of the summer's priorities.