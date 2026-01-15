Andy Robertson addresses the "difficult question" regarding his Liverpool career

By Seye Omidiora | 15 Jan 2026 16:17

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson has provided an update regarding his future on Merseyside.

The Scot, who joined the English giants in the summer of 2017, has entered the final six months of his existing deal on Merseyside.

While he has featured in 12 Premier League games — 20 across all competitions — the 31-year-old has only started four times under Arne Slot in the top flight.

With Milos Kerkez's arrival from diminishing his status at Anfield, the two-time Premier League champion has now clarified the situation with the Reds.

Robertson’s Liverpool future: Defender provides update on contract talks

© Imago

Although talks between the player and Liverpool continue, Robertson suggested that the decision to stay or depart would depend on his family.

“It’s a difficult question to answer. I’ve got five months left and we need to see the option to stay or if there are options to go,” said the defender via Sky Sports News. “I need to see what myself and my family want moving forward.

“I’ve given absolutely everything for the club for the last eight and a half years and the club have been very good to me.

“They have rewarded me with good contracts when I have been playing well. My relationship with the people higher up in the club has always been excellent since the day I came in.

“Signing me for £8m and then doing what I have done helps that – I remind people of that all the time!

“The relationship is good and it’s not quite ‘what do they need to show me and what do I need to show them’ as we’ve shown each other more than enough respect over the last eight and a half years and we’ll see what comes.”

Should Liverpool extend Robertson’s contract?

© Sky Sports

Much will depend on the length of the contract offered to the Scotland international, who has featured in 362 matches for Liverpool since joining them from Hull City, and the club's ability to sell Kostas Tsimikas.

The Greek defender is currently on loan at Serie A outfit Roma, but his future beyond the 2025-26 season is uncertain.

A one-year extension for Robertson ensures they retain the experienced defender for another year and evaluate their transfer market options ahead of summer 2027.

Given Liverpool have more pressing issues at centre-back, that area is likely to be prioritised by Arne Slot’s men in the summer of 2026.

Thus, extending the 31-year-old’s contract for one more year makes sense; however, most players in their 30s prefer two-year contracts or two years with the option of an additional year, which could be a potential issue in negotiations.