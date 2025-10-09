Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison is reportedly attracting interest from MLS outfit Orlando City ahead of the 2026 summer transfer window.

Spurs are also in the market for reinforcements in the upcoming calendar year, supposedly keeping close tabs on Middlesbrough and England Under-21 international Hayden Hackney.

The youngster was linked with a switch to the Premier League over the summer but stayed put at the Riverside Stadium, where Rob Edwards's men have made an excellent start to the Championship season.

Enjoying a promising opening to the top-flight term, Richarlison has scored three goals and provided one assist across seven Premier League appearances.

Since switching Merseyside life with Everton for North London in the summer of 2022, the 28-year-old has featured on 101 occasions for Spurs, scoring 23 goals.

Tottenham star Richarlison wanted in MLS?

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Richarlison could be out of the North London door at the conclusion of the 2025-26 season.

The report claims that MLS outfit Orlando City are keen on securing the services of the 52-time international during the summer of 2026.

It is understood that members of the Lions' board travelled to the English capital to 'present their project' to Richarlison's representatives.

Featuring in all seven of Tottenham's Premier League matches so far this term, it is clear that the forward is an important part of Thomas Frank's plans.

However, neither side of the potential deal is yet to rule out a possible agreement, which would likely see Richarilson move to Orlando for the second half of the 2026 MLS campaign.

Injuries highlight Richarlison necessity

New head coach Frank has taken plenty of injury blows to his first-team squad at the start of 2025-26, especially in attacking areas.

After 16 goals in his maiden campaign at Spurs, Dominic Solanke has been limited to just two Premier League appearances so far because of an ankle problem.

Summer signing Randal Kolo Muani joins the Englishman in the medical room, meaning that Richarilson is getting through increased workload at the top end of the pitch.