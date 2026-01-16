Marc Guehi to Man City medical, transfer fee, contract details ‘revealed’ ahead of imminent January move from Crystal Palace

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Jan 2026 17:35 , Last updated: 16 Jan 2026 17:45

Manchester City are on the verge of completing the signing of Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi this month.

The Citizens have been one of several top European clubs credited with an interest in the 25-year-old England international, who came close to joining Liverpool for £35m in the summer before Palace pulled the plug at the eleventh hour after failing to sign a replacement.

Premier League leaders Arsenal as well as European giants including Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan have also been credited with an interest in Guehi, aware that the defender would be available for free when his Palace contract expires at the end of the season.

However, Man City now appear to be in pole position to win the race for Guehi’s signature, with Palace head coach Oliver Glasner confirming that he is in the “final stages” of completing a move to another club and will subsequently miss their Premier League trip to Sunderland on Saturday.

The Citizens, who have already signed Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth for £64m, have accelerated their pursuit of Guehi amid Pep Guardiola’s centre-back injury crisis, with first-team star Josko Gvardiol in danger of missing the rest of the season with a tibial fracture.

Ruben Dias (hamstring) and John Stones (thigh) are also in the treatment room, while Nathan Ake is another who has had his fair share of fitness issues, leaving Abdukodir Khusanov, 21, and Max Alleyne, 20, as Guardiola’s remaining centre-back options.

Guehi to undergo Man City medical ahead of completing £20m transfer

Recent reports have claimed that a ‘big approach’ for Guehi was made by Man City in the last 12 hours, with the Palace star receiving an ‘important proposal’ relating to terms on a contract.

According to BBC Sport, the Citizens have now agreed a deal in principle with the Eagles to sign Guehi this month for a cut-price £20m.

A separate report from football correspondent Ben Jacobs states that the agreement in place is worth an initial £20m plus add-ons that could take the total package towards £30m, with Palace also retaining a sell-on clause.

The Eagles are said to have initially asked for £35m, but their agreement with Man City that includes bonuses is ‘not far off’ their asking price, with the decision taken to sell the defender now rather than lose him on a free transfer.

Guehi is understood to have already verbally agreed terms on a five-and-a-half-year contract at Man City and will become one of the club’s top-10 earners, receiving a salary worth around £300,000 per week.

According to the Daily Mail, Guehi will undergo his Man City medical on Sunday before finalising his transfer to the Etihad Stadium in the coming days.

It remains to be seen whether Guehi will join Guardiola’s side in time to face Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League next Tuesday, and he may instead be ready to make his City debut at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on January 24.