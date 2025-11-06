Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Peterborough United and AFC Wimbledon, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Peterborough United play host to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday afternoon looking for the win that could move the club off the bottom of the League One table.

Although the visitors sit in sixth position in the standings, their recent drop-off in form will only give encouragement to the home side.

Match preview

Luke Williams has made headlines during his time out of the dugout by taking a job at Bristol Airport, where he was a customer care assistant.

However, the former Swansea City boss is now back in football with Peterborough and he delivered a 1-0 win over Cardiff City in the FA Cup first round in what was his first game in charge.

Williams will not get carried away by that scalp, yet Peterborough are in far better form that their league position suggests with five wins coming from their last eight fixtures.

Nine points have been accumulated from their most recent six fixtures in the league, although they did suffer a 2-1 home defeat to relegation rivals Blackpool in their last such contest.

Nevertheless, such is the competitiveness of League One that Peterborough remain just nine points adrift of ninth place, there being a window of opportunity to catapult themselves up the standings with a consistent run of form.

As for AFC Wimbledon, there are signs that they are beginning to lose their way after their stunning start to the campaign since winning last season's League Two playoffs.

A seven-game unbeaten streak in all competitions has been followed by surprise home defeats to Burton Albion in League One and non-league Gateshead in the FA Cup.

Suffering a 2-0 reverse to the latter felt particularly damaging for morale, and the Dons have now won just one of their last four fixtures in all competitions.

On a positive note, though, Johnnie Jackson's team remain with three points of leaders Stockport County, highlighting that it may take just one victory to kick-start their efforts to remain in contention for automatic promotion.

Peterborough United League One form:

W W L L W L

Peterborough United form (all competitions):

L W L W L W

AFC Wimbledon League One form:

W W W D W L

AFC Wimbledon form (all competitions):

W W D W L L

Team News

Barring any fitness issues, there is every expectation that Williams will stick with the Peterborough XI from the game with Cardiff.

If a change is made, Brandon Khela could be first in line to take the place of Jimmy-Jay Morgan, but the more attack-minded Morgan may get the nod in a home fixture.

Harry Leonard's decisive goal last weekend was his first strike of the season in his ninth appearance for Posh.

Meanwhile, Jackson will likely revert back to much of the AFC Wimbledon XI from the game with Burton having made changes last weekend.

That would see the likes of Isaac Ogundere, Patrick Bauer, Nathan Asiimwe and Myles Hippolyte all return to the starting lineup.

Peterborough United possible starting lineup:

Bass; Kioso, Lees, O'Connor, Mills; Woods, Collins; Odoh, Morgan, Lisbie; Leonard

AFC Wimbledon possible starting lineup:

Bishop; Ogundere, Bauer, Johnson; Asiimwe, Smith, Reeves, Seddon; Browne, Hippolyte; Bugiel

We say: Peterborough United 1-1 AFC Wimbledon

With their win in the FA Cup, Peterborough have momentum on their side heading into this contest. However, the visitors deserve respect for their efforts this season, and a low-scoring draw feels like the most likely outcome.

