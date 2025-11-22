Preview:Torino vs Como - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Monday's Serie A clash between Torino and Como, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two teams with impressive unbeaten runs will meet in Turin on Monday evening, as Torino play host to Como in Serie A.

Despite going six games without defeat, the Granata still trail their ambitious visitors by four points, after both were held to a goalless draw last time out.

Match preview

Resuming a rivalry that began back in 1929, Torino’s latest attempt to win the Derby della Mole ended in more frustration, though they at least held city rivals Juventus to an away draw.

Recording a third straight stalemate - following previous draws with Bologna and Pisa - Marco Baroni’s side barely posed a threat to their old foes, but they kept an unbeaten streak intact with some dogged defending.

The Granata were last beaten back in September - away to Parma - and now sit much closer to the top half than Serie A’s drop zone. They also await a last-16 Coppa Italia tie against Roma early next year.

With 14 points on the board from 11 league matches, Baroni’s boys have recovered from a slow start and will now play at home in three of their next four fixtures.

The first comes against another mid-table side with half an eye on qualifying for Europe - albeit Como have been able to invest much more in recruitment.

Sharing six points equally, both clubs won 1-0 at home last term, and Como have proved impossible to beat at Stadio Singaglia this season.

In addition to scoring three goals in two home Coppa Italia ties, the Lariani’s lakeside headquarters are a real stronghold in Serie A: they have posted three wins and three draws so far.

Most recently, Cesc Fabregas saw his side held to a 0-0 draw by Cagliari, extending their streak without defeat to 10 games across all competitions.

Before travelling to Turin, one of the few areas they can improve is picking up more points on the road, having won just a single away game in 2025-26.

Como have managed three draws from the last four - including an impressive display against reigning champions Napoli - but an uptick in away results may be required if they are to challenge for European football.

Still, the big-spending Lombardy club have already tallied 18 points this term, which represents major progress for a team that only returned to Italy’s top flight last year.

Torino Serie A form:

D W W D D D

Como Serie A form:

D W D W D D

Team News

Torino will be missing their top scorer on Monday evening, as Giovanni Simeone faces another fortnight on the sidelines with a thigh injury; veteran striker Duvan Zapata could deputise.

Experienced left-back Cristiano Biraghi is also a doubt, but Ivan Ilic could overcome a knee sprain he sustained while on international duty with Serbia.

First-choice goalkeeper Franco Israel is now available after missing Toro's last four matches, though Alberto Paleari could continue between the posts following some impressive performances while standing in.

While Simeone has been the hosts’ main marksman this season, his fellow Argentinian Nico Paz is leading the way for Como - both have scored four Serie A goals so far.

The latter should support either Alvaro Morata or Tasos Douvikas in the final third, where Senegal winger Assane Diao will be unavailable due to a hamstring injury.

Sergi Roberto, Edoardo Goldaniga and Alberto Dossena are also ruled out, but Fabregas still has plenty of options to choose from.

Torino possible starting lineup:

Paleari; Ismajli, Maripan, Coco; Pedersen, Casadei, Asllani, Vlasic, Lazaro; Adams, Zapata

Como possible starting lineup:

Butez; Smolcic, Ramon, Carlos, Valle; Perrone, Caqueret; Addai, Paz, Rodriguez; Morata

We say: Torino 0-1 Como

It should be a close contest at Stadio Olimpico Grande, as neither side has given away many goals over the past few weeks - and they both know how to grind out a result.

As Simeone's absence will blunt Torino's attack, Como can capitalise by winning away from home for just the second time this season.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email