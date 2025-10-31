[monks data]
Torino logo
Serie A | Gameweek 10
Nov 2, 2025 at 2pm UK
 

Torino
vs.
Pisa

Preview:Torino vs Pisa - prediction, team news, lineups

By
Preview:Torino vs Pisa - prediction, team news, lineups
© Imago
Sports Mole previews Sunday's Serie A clash between Torino and Pisa, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

After both played out goalless draws in midweek, Torino and Pisa will convene in Turin on Sunday afternoon.

Following a sticky start, Toro have climbed the table by claiming eight points from their last four matches, while the Nerazzurri are still seeking their first Serie A win for 34 years.


Match preview

Last weekend, Torino posted back-to-back league wins for the first time since March, continuing their recovery from a difficult start to Marco Baroni's reign.

A shock success against Scudetto holders Napoli had preceded victory over rock-bottom Genoa, so they went into Serie A's first midweek round full of confidence. 

After picking up seven points from three games, the Granata visited Bologna at Stadio Dall'Ara, where the hosts dominated possession but Che Adams came closest to scoring by striking the crossbar.

That 0-0 draw took Torino onto 12 points - just three behind Bologna in the European places - and Baroni now has some breathing space.

The ex-Lazio coach will be expected to extend his team's unbeaten streak on Sunday, at home to newly promoted opponents.

Simone Canestrelli of Pisa - October 30, 2025

While it has been more than three decades since Pisa last met Torino in Serie A, the pair played out a close Coppa Italia tie as recently as September.

On that visit to Stadio Olimpico Grande, the Nerazzurri lost 1-0 after going down to 10 men, with Cesare Casadei's early goal deciding the game in Toro's favour.

Still without a league win since returning to the Italian top flight, Pisa hosted Lazio on Thursday evening, having previously come close to finally getting off the mark.

Last week, AC Milan denied the Tuscan side maximum points with a last-gasp leveller at San Siro, but they bounced straight back with a resilient performance at Arena Garibaldi.

Isak Toure and Stefano Moreo both came close with headers, but Adrian Semper was also forced to make a couple of sharp stops and Lazio hit the post during a 0-0 draw.

It was enough to lift Pisa out of the relegation zone with five points, just ahead of 18th-placed Hellas Verona on goal difference.

Alberto Gilardino's men have tended to step up against the top teams - also pushing Atalanta, Napoli and Roma close - but now they must seek an elusive first win against mid-table Torino.

Torino Serie A form:

L L D W W D

Torino form (all competitions):

W L D W W D

Pisa Serie A form:

L D L D D D

Pisa form (all competitions):

L D L D D D


Team News

Giovanni Simeone of Torino - October 18, 2025

Torino's first-choice goalkeeper Franco Israel has missed the last two matches through injury, allowing Alberto Paleari to shine: the latter made some sensational saves against Genoa before keeping a clean sheet on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old journeyman should therefore keep his place, but Baroni may make other changes for Toro's third game in eight days - for instance, top scorer Giovanni Simeone could be brought back in.

Only Niels Nkounkou and Perr Schuurs are still on the treatment table, as Tino Anjorin was back on the bench in midweek.

Meanwhile, Pisa will once again be without Raul Albiol, Calvin Stengs, Tomas Esteves and Mateus Lusuardi.

After Gilardino switched to a back four against Lazio, it remains to be seen whether he reverts to a more familiar three-man defence on Sunday.

Whichever setup is selected, M'Bala Nzola will surely start up front, with Moreo, Matteo Tramoni and Henrik Meister leading the queue to partner Pisa's two-goal top scorer.

Torino possible starting lineup:

Paleari; Ismajli, Maripan, Coco; Pedersen, Casadei, Asllani, Lazaro; Vlasic; Adams, Simeone

Pisa possible starting lineup:

Semper; Canestrelli, Calabresi, Caracciolo; Cuadrado, Toure, Marin, Akinsanmiro, Leris; Moreo, Nzola


SM words green background

We say: Torino 1-0 Pisa 

It may be just one moment of magic - or madness - that separates these sides, neither of whom are particularly prolific.

With home advantage and a more potent set of attackers, Torino should prolong Pisa's agonising wait for a Serie A win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

ID:584797:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect7383:
Written by
Jonathan O'Shea
No Data Analysis info

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Adrian Semper Alberto Gilardino Alberto Paleari Cesare Casadei Che Adams Giovanni Simeone M'Bala Nzola Marco Baroni Matteo Tramoni Raul Albiol Stefano Moreo Tino Anjorin Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!