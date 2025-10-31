Preview:Torino vs Pisa - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Serie A clash between Torino and Pisa, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

After both played out goalless draws in midweek, Torino and Pisa will convene in Turin on Sunday afternoon.

Following a sticky start, Toro have climbed the table by claiming eight points from their last four matches, while the Nerazzurri are still seeking their first Serie A win for 34 years.

Match preview

Last weekend, Torino posted back-to-back league wins for the first time since March, continuing their recovery from a difficult start to Marco Baroni's reign.

A shock success against Scudetto holders Napoli had preceded victory over rock-bottom Genoa, so they went into Serie A's first midweek round full of confidence.

After picking up seven points from three games, the Granata visited Bologna at Stadio Dall'Ara, where the hosts dominated possession but Che Adams came closest to scoring by striking the crossbar.

That 0-0 draw took Torino onto 12 points - just three behind Bologna in the European places - and Baroni now has some breathing space.

The ex-Lazio coach will be expected to extend his team's unbeaten streak on Sunday, at home to newly promoted opponents.

While it has been more than three decades since Pisa last met Torino in Serie A, the pair played out a close Coppa Italia tie as recently as September.

On that visit to Stadio Olimpico Grande, the Nerazzurri lost 1-0 after going down to 10 men, with Cesare Casadei's early goal deciding the game in Toro's favour.

Still without a league win since returning to the Italian top flight, Pisa hosted Lazio on Thursday evening, having previously come close to finally getting off the mark.

Last week, AC Milan denied the Tuscan side maximum points with a last-gasp leveller at San Siro, but they bounced straight back with a resilient performance at Arena Garibaldi.

Isak Toure and Stefano Moreo both came close with headers, but Adrian Semper was also forced to make a couple of sharp stops and Lazio hit the post during a 0-0 draw.

It was enough to lift Pisa out of the relegation zone with five points, just ahead of 18th-placed Hellas Verona on goal difference.

Alberto Gilardino's men have tended to step up against the top teams - also pushing Atalanta, Napoli and Roma close - but now they must seek an elusive first win against mid-table Torino.

Torino Serie A form:

L L D W W D

Torino form (all competitions):

W L D W W D

Pisa Serie A form:

L D L D D D

Pisa form (all competitions):

L D L D D D

Team News

Torino's first-choice goalkeeper Franco Israel has missed the last two matches through injury, allowing Alberto Paleari to shine: the latter made some sensational saves against Genoa before keeping a clean sheet on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old journeyman should therefore keep his place, but Baroni may make other changes for Toro's third game in eight days - for instance, top scorer Giovanni Simeone could be brought back in.

Only Niels Nkounkou and Perr Schuurs are still on the treatment table, as Tino Anjorin was back on the bench in midweek.

Meanwhile, Pisa will once again be without Raul Albiol, Calvin Stengs, Tomas Esteves and Mateus Lusuardi.

After Gilardino switched to a back four against Lazio, it remains to be seen whether he reverts to a more familiar three-man defence on Sunday.

Whichever setup is selected, M'Bala Nzola will surely start up front, with Moreo, Matteo Tramoni and Henrik Meister leading the queue to partner Pisa's two-goal top scorer.

Torino possible starting lineup:

Paleari; Ismajli, Maripan, Coco; Pedersen, Casadei, Asllani, Lazaro; Vlasic; Adams, Simeone

Pisa possible starting lineup:

Semper; Canestrelli, Calabresi, Caracciolo; Cuadrado, Toure, Marin, Akinsanmiro, Leris; Moreo, Nzola

We say: Torino 1-0 Pisa

It may be just one moment of magic - or madness - that separates these sides, neither of whom are particularly prolific.

With home advantage and a more potent set of attackers, Torino should prolong Pisa's agonising wait for a Serie A win.

