Preview:Bologna vs Torino - prediction, team news, lineups

Separated by three points in the Serie A standings, Bologna and Torino will clash at Stadio Dall'Ara on Wednesday evening.

While the Rossoblu let victory slip from their grasp last weekend, Toro tamed Genoa to post back-to-back wins for the first time since March.

Match preview

Bologna boss Vincenzo Italiano led Fiorentina to two European finals before swapping Tuscany for Emilia-Romagna, but he was firmly in the Rossoblu corner for Sunday's Derby dell'Appennino - albeit watching on from a distance due to illness.

Three days after his team had recorded their first Europa League success of the season - beating Romania's FCSB to post three straight wins across all competitions - they travelled to Florence.

Another victory looked assured with more than an hour played at Stadio Franchi, as Santiago Castro's superb volley and Nicolo Cambiaghi's close-range finish had put Bologna in charge.

However, after substitute Thijs Dallinga had a potential third goal ruled out by the VAR, they conceded from two penalties, either side of Emil Holm seeing red for a second bookable offence.

Dodo then missed a golden 99th-minute chance to win it for the Viola, so Italiano was ultimately relieved to leave his former club with at least one point.

That result still keeps Bologna inside Serie A's top five ahead of this term's first midweek round, which will see the Emilian side host opponents they have beaten in four of the last six meetings.

Furthermore, Torino have failed to win any of their last nine league games at the Dall'Ara, following a dramatic 3-2 defeat there in February.

The Granata also trail their hosts by three points after eight matches, though that gap has recently closed thanks to rare back-to-back wins.

A shock 1-0 victory over Scudetto holders Napoli boosted confidence ahead of Sunday's home game against struggling Genoa, but Toro had to produce a spirited comeback to get the right result.

Having conceded an early goal and survived a few first-half scares, Marco Baroni's men were handed a route back into the contest by a Genoa own goal.

Cyril Ngonge then had two late attempts saved before Guillermo Maripan finally broke through with a fine first-time volley, and an incredible last-gasp save by reserve goalkeeper Alberto Paleari secured maximum points.

That leaves Torino within touching distance of Serie A's top half, further easing the pressure on Baroni, who endured a tough start to his time in Turin.

Team News

It remains to be seen whether Italiano will complete his recovery from pneumonia in time to take the bench on Wednesday, but he will have an almost full squad to choose from.

Bologna are only missing Ciro Immobile and the suspended Holm, while Jens Odgaard could overcome a minor knee issue to play some part.

Riccardo Orsolini has scored in four of his last five league games and should support either Dallinga or Castro up front, providing the hosts do not rotate their resources ahead of a regional derby with Parma.

Meanwhile, Torino may still be missing first-choice goalkeeper Franco Israel, so Paleari is on standby for another start.

Tino Anjorin, Niels Nkounkou and long-term absentee Perr Schuurs are all unavailable, but Zakaria Aboukhlal passed a late fitness test at the weekend and was an unused substitute against Genoa.

Paired with Che Adams in recent weeks, Giovanni Simeone is the Granata's top scorer with three goals so far.

Bologna possible starting lineup:

Skorupski; Zortea, Heggem, Lucumi, Lykogiannis; Freuler, Ferguson; Orsolini, Bernardeschi, Rowe; Castro

Torino possible starting lineup:

Paleari; Tameze, Maripan, Coco; Pedersen, Casadei, Asllani, Biraghi; Vlasic; Adams, Simeone

We say: Bologna 2-1 Torino

Despite letting two points get away from them at the weekend, Bologna are six games unbeaten and can be tough to defeat on home turf.

Torino's recent revival has been welcome - following a turgid few months under two different managers - but it will be abruptly halted at Stadio Dall'Ara.

