Preview: Nice vs Monaco - prediction, team news, lineups

The final Derby de la Cote d’Azur this season takes place on Sunday as Nice seek their first Ligue 1 home triumph of 2026 when they welcome Monaco to Allianz Riviera in Southern France.

Les Aiglons began this month with a 2-2 draw at home to Brest, putting them in 13th place, three spots below their arch-rivals, who won their first game of the year last weekend, thumping Rennes 4-0.

Match preview

They still have a long way to go, but we are seeing some positive signs coming out of Nice after such a dismal end to 2025.

After losing their final six league fixtures last year, this team have points in three of their four Ligue 1 affairs in 2026.

Former Monaco boss Claude Puel will hope to claim his first home triumph since taking over this team for a second time, with Nice’s last victory at Allianz Riviera in this competition coming on matchday 10 versus Lille (2-0).

There is a lot of catching up that has to happen if they want to return to Europe next season, with the Southern French team currently nine points below Rennes for a Conference League spot.

Home field has not been a great advantage to them in the league, but they enter this weekend on a five-match unbeaten run across all competitions at Allianz Riviera.

Le Gym have points in two of their previous three home meetings with the Principality club, winning this exact fixture last season, 2-1.

At long last, the Monaco attack came to life last Saturday, ending the month of January with an emphatic victory while also snapping a five-match winless run in league play.

Their four goals scored last week are three more than they had in their previous four competitive fixtures combined.

Sebastien Pocognoli can claim consecutive Ligue 1 triumphs on Sunday for only the second time since taking charge, and his side can end a four-game winless run away from home domestically.

Les Monegasques have failed to score in their last three league contests as the visitors, while conceding a combined 10 goals in four competitive away games this year.

Although they advanced into the Champions League knockout round, the Principality side are a dozen points below Lyon for a place in the qualifiers of that competition.

Monaco have points in five of their previous six visits to Allianz Riviera while scoring in seven successive away matches against Nice.

Team News

Both Terem Moffi and Jeremie Boga could be game-time decisions for Nice, as both are dealing with an illness, while Melvin Bard has a sore groin and Moise Bombito has a lower leg injury.

We will not see Youssouf Ndayishimiye or Mohamed Abdelmonem feature this weekend as they are both recovering from a cruciate ligament problems.

Ali Abdi and Frankfurt loanee Elye Wahi found the back of the net for them last Sunday enabling them to erase a 2-0 deficit and earn a point.

Over at Monaco, Paul Pogba, Mohamed Salisu, Takumi Minamino and Lukas Hradecky continue to recover from knee issues, while Leicester City loanee Wout Faes is doubtful due to an ankle sprain.

At the same time, Eric Dier, Christian Mawissa and Folarin Balogun could all be out on Sunday because of hamstring strains.

Ansu Fati, Maghnes Akliouche, Mamadou Coulibaly and Stanis Idumbo all found the back of the net for them last Saturday, while Philipp Kohn made five stops for a clean sheet.

Nice possible starting lineup:

Dupe; Clauss, Dante, Oppong, Abdi; Vanhoutte, Boudaoui; Cho, Sanson, Diop; Wahi

Monaco possible starting lineup:

Kohn; Teze, Kehrer, Zakaria; Vanderson, Coulibaly, Camara, Ouattara; Fati, Golovin; Biereth

We say: Nice 2-1 Monaco

Consistency has not been Monaco's strong suit this season, whereas Nice appear to have gathered some momentum, with their attack in a solid rhythm at the moment.

