Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca clarifies Axel Disasi's current situation at Stamford Bridge after the exiled defender recently returned to first-team training.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has played down suggestions that Axel Disasi could be reintegrated back into the first-team picture.

Since January, the Frenchman has dropped down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge, initially being loaned out to Aston Villa for the second half of 2024-25.

Disasi is yet to make a competitive senior appearance this season having failed to secure a transfer away from the world champions during the summer window.

However, the 27-year-old was recently provided with somewhat of a reprieve after he returned to training with the senior squad during the November international break.

That development was on the back of a start for Chelsea Under-21s, allegedly reward for the positive impact that he was having on the younger players at the club.

Maresca provides update on Disasi Chelsea future

Speaking at a press conference on Friday morning, Maresca was quizzed on whether the former Monaco man could come back into contention as Chelsea begin a schedule of 11 matches before the end of 2025.

Instead, Maresca indicated that Disasi remained a "second team player", telling reporters: "I said many times that Axel and Raheem [Sterling] are Chelsea players.

"Axel is helping the second team, he's helping the younger players. During the international break we had just five, six players here, so we need some second team players.

"And Axel was part of some session with second team players, but I think it was just one session with us."

He added: "At the moment he's helping second team, he's working with second team and he's there with second team."

Chelsea exit for Disasi in January inevitable

With Chelsea playing so many games between now and the turn of the year, a recall for Disasi cannot be completely ruled out.

Realistically-speaking, though, Disasi's only opportunity could be the EFL Cup quarter-final with Cardiff City in the middle of December.

That would allow some of Chelsea's other central defenders to have a game off ahead of the Christmas and winter period.

Furthermore, it may provide Disasi with much-needed minutes ahead of attracting interest in January, it being beneficial for all parties that a new club is found as soon as possible.