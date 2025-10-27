Inter Miami star Lionel Messi is reportedly yet to decide whether he will represent Argentina in their World Cup title defence in 2026.

Messi achieved a lifelong dream at the most recent World Cup in Qatar, where he scored seven goals to fire his country to the most coveted prize in football.

After lifting the World Cup in 2022, Messi now has to decide whether to participate in Argentina's title defence or call time on his international career ahead of next year's tournament.

Messi recently signed a contract renewal with Inter Miami until 2028, leading to the assumption that he will represent Lionel Scaloni's side at the 2026 World Cup.

Messi yet to make World Cup decision

However, according to The Athletic, the 38-year-old has yet to decide whether he will play in the 48-team tournament.

Argentina's all-time record scorer and appearance holder is willing to wait until closer to the tournament before he makes his final decision.

The report claims that Messi will take several factors into account, including his 'health and fitness' in the lead-up to the World Cup.

The former Barcelona star will also assess his desire to play in an intense tournament in the first half of the 2026 campaign.

Messi remains crucial to Argentina

Messi may be 38 and in the latter stages of his career, but his decision will still have a massive impact on Argentina's World Cup hopes.

While he may no longer be at his peak, Messi is still producing the goods for his club side, as demonstrated by the fact that he has scored 39 goals and provided 19 assists in 44 appearances this season.

With that said, Messi's involvement in the national team has been hampered by injury in the past year, and there may be concerns about his ability to compete in an expanded tournament.

However, even if he did not start every game, Messi still possesses the world-class ability to affect a game in the blink of an eye, even if it is from the bench.

Messi's leadership and presence as Argentina's captain and hero cannot be understated, and it makes logical sense to suggest that Argentina's chances of retaining the trophy will decrease if their talisman opts to call time on his international career.