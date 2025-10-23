Inter Miami captain and Argentina star Lionel Messi signs a contract to keep him at the MLS club until the end of the 2028 season.

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi has committed his future to the MLS club with a new contract until 2028.

Messi's current deal was set to expire at the end of the 2025 season, meaning that it was possible he would leave the club as a free agent.

However, Messi has always shown a willingness to extend his stay at Inter Miami, despite seeing his long-time teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets announce their respective retirements for the end of the season.

Inter Miami have now confirmed via a social media post that their captain has signed a new deal to keep him at the club until the end of the 2028 season.

Messi commits future to Inter Miami

The video announcement shows Messi sitting at a desk and signing his new contract before the camera pulls out to reveal that he is at the club's new stadium, Miami Freedom Park, which is currently under construction.

The hope is that Messi and his Inter Miami teammates will be able to call the 25,000-seater stadium their new home from the start of the 2026 season.

Not only will Messi play at the new stadium, but his new deal will see him extend his playing career until the age of 41, unless he decides to hang up his boots before the end of his contract.

The new contract shows a commitment to prolong his playing career and suggests that he plans to represent Argentina at the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Messi targeting MLS Cup glory following new deal

The news of Messi's fresh contract will provide a boost to Javier Mascherano's side ahead of their MLS playoff campaign.

The Argentina international scored a hat-trick in the final game of the regular season against Nashville to seal the Golden Boot with 29 goals in 28 MLS appearances.

Messi will have the opportunity to put Nashville to the sword again, with the Herons set to face BJ Callaghan's side in the first round of the playoffs.

Inter Miami will welcome Nashville to Chase Stadium on Friday, before they travel to Geodis Park for the return fixture on November 1.

The Herons are hoping that this tie will represent the start of a successful playoff campaign as they bid to win the MLS Cup for the first time in their history.