Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba has announced he will retire from professional football at the end of the 2025 season.

The former Barcelona star only signed a new contract extension in May, which was set to run until the end of the 2027 campaign.

However, Alba confirmed in a social media post that he will hang up his boots whenever Inter Miami finish their involvement in the MLS playoffs.

In his retirement video, the 36-year-old thanked the teams that he represented throughout his illustrious career, including Catalan giants Barcelona, where he won six La Liga titles, five Copa del Rey winners' medals, four Spanish Super Cups, the Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup.

“Football has given me everything. I want to thank all my teammates, clubs, and coaching staff," Alba said.



Alba thanks Barcelona in retirement post

"To the clubs that shaped my life, Atletico Centro Hospitalense, where it all began. Cornella, for giving me the opportunity to grow. Nastic, where I learned to live in a professional locker room and mature alongside great teammates.

"Valencia, for making my dream of debuting in the top flight come true, and FC Barcelona, the club of my life, which saw me grow as a child and allowed me to reach the peak of my career - more than a decade of unforgettable moments and countless titles.

"To the Spanish national team, proud to have worn that jersey. And finally, to Inter Miami, thank you for welcoming me with open arms and affection. To the fans, thank you for your love and support.”

Alba, who won Euro 2012 with Spain, insisted that he is still focused on giving his all for Inter Miami before he bows out at the end of the season.

Alba still hungry for success with Inter Miami

“This has been a thoughtful decision I’ve considered for a long time," Alba told the club's official website. "I feel it’s the right moment to begin a new personal chapter and fully enjoy time with my family after so many demanding years in professional football.

"I’m very happy with my time at Inter Miami and truly grateful for the support of the fans and for having been part of the team’s successes, sharing special moments in the club’s growth.

"Now my goal is to finish the season in the best possible way, giving my all in the playoffs.”

Inter Miami are set to round off the regular season with games against Atlanta United and Nashville SC, before they head into the playoffs with aspirations of winning their first MLS Cup.

Alba will be desperate to sign off by lifting one final piece of silverware with the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets, especially as the latter is also set to retire at the end of the campaign.

Reguilon in line to replace Alba at Inter Miami

With Alba retiring, Inter Miami already appear to have a replacement lined up in former Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon.

According to The Athletic, Javier Mascherano's side are in 'advanced talks' to sign the Spanish defender as Alba's successor.

The 28-year-old has been available as a free agent since leaving Tottenham Hotspur at the end of last season.

The report states that Reguilon will not be able to play this year due to the fact that the MLS roster freeze deadline passed on September 12.

As a result, the full-back looks set to take over the mantle from Alba at the start of the 2026 MLS campaign.