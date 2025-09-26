Legendary Inter Miami midfielder Sergio Busquets reveals that he will be retiring from professional football at the end of the current campaign.

There has been a host of speculation surrounding the 37-year-old's future of late, as his contract with the MLS outfit is due to expire in December 2025.

Official confirmation of Busquets' plans has now arrived, with the former Spain international revealing that he will retire at the end of the current season.

The Major League Soccer playoffs will mark the final matches of his glittering career, and he will go down as one of the best defensive midfielders in the history of football.

“I feel like the time has come to say goodbye to my career as a professional footballer. It’s been almost 20 years of enjoying this incredible story I always dreamed of,” Busquets said in a farewell video on Instagram.

“A heartfelt thank you to everyone, and to football, for everything. You will always be a part of this beautiful story,”

Busquets arrived at Inter Miami from Barcelona in 2023, and he has represented the MLS club on 105 occasions in all competitions, scoring one goal and registering 16 assists in the process.

The midfielder helped Inter Miami win the Leagues Cup in 2023 and Supporters' Shield in 2024, while he won the World Cup and European Championship during his time with the Spanish national team.

However, he will always be remembered for his incredible spell at Barcelona, coming through the youth system at the club before representing their first team between 2008 and 2023.

Busquets featured on 722 occasions for the Catalan outfit, scoring 18 goals and registering 46 assists, and he won an incredible 32 trophies during his time at the club, including nine La Liga titles and three Champions League crowns.

The Spaniard was part of arguably the best midfield trio of all time alongside Xavi and Andres Iniesta, and he has continued to show his quality during his time at Inter Miami.

Inter Miami still have five matches left in the regular season and will then compete in the MLS Cup playoffs, so Busquets will not be hanging up his boots quite yet.

It would be fitting if the Spaniard could end his time at Inter Miami on a high note, and it will then be fascinating to see what happens with Busquets, as he certainly has the tactical intelligence to potentially become a coach.

This season, Busquets has made 41 appearances for Inter Miami, providing 10 assists in the process, while he turned out on four occasions for the MLS outfit at the recent Club World Cup.