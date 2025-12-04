Man City vs. Sunderland: The key threat that could hurt Pep Guardiola’s side as expert drops interesting verdict

By Oliver Thomas | 04 Dec 2025 14:30 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 14:38

Manchester City have been warned of Sunderland’s “fearless” approach to Saturday’s Premier League contest at the Etihad Stadium by Citizens expert Steven McInerney from Esteemed Kompany.

Pep Guardiola’s side are looking to win their third consecutive top-flight fixture after edging past both Leeds United and Fulham in their previous two matches, winning 5-4 in a chaotic clash at Craven Cottage on Tuesday.

Man City sit second in the Premier League table and could be eight points behind leaders Arsenal before their encounter with Sunderland, if the Gunners beat Aston Villa in Saturday’s early kickoff.

As for the Black Cats, they have been one of the surprise packages in the Premier League this season since securing promotion from the Championship, and find themselves sitting sixth in the table after accumulating 23 points from their opening 14 games.

Regis Le Bris’s men came from two goals down to beat Bournemouth 3-2 at the Stadium of Light last weekend, before settling for a point in a 1-1 draw with floundering champions Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday.

After eight years away from the top tier of English football, Sunderland’s primary target for this campaign was to avoid relegation, but any pre-season concerns of an immediate demotion have now been brushed aside, as the Black Cats sit a whopping 12 points clear of the bottom three.

Man City warned of Sunderland’s “quality” ahead of "very difficult" Etihad battle

McInerney believes that Saturday’s clash at the Etihad is now a “free swing” for Sunderland and Man City should expect a “very difficult” encounter against a fearless opponent who possess a number of talented players.

“I'm not looking forward to it at all,” McInerney told Sports Mole. “I'm expecting this to be a very difficult game and [Sunderland] are a fantastic side. They've done brilliantly to be sitting sixth currently in the Premier League.

“You’d think they're almost certain to stay up unless they have a real wobble, but as it currently stands, they are 12 points clear of relegation zone and we’re a third of the way through the season.

“Sunderland have got quality and I guess they are a victory for management, brilliant management. They’ve signed a bunch of players. Enzo Le Fee was a player I knew about before he even joined Sunderland and he looks like he could play for France, he's a remarkably talented player.

“They've got a super sub now in Brian Brobbey, he keeps scoring off the bench for them. Bertrand Traore is a player that a lot of people know anyway, he's got an awful lot of quality.

“Fearless” Sunderland have a “free swing” against Man City

“Granit Xhaka has been an absurdly good signing... it's very obvious that he's been a massive, massive influence in that dressing room with his experience and leadership, off the back of an incredible time at Leverkusen. This is a really good side, they are fearless, they are playing wonderfully right now.”

McInerney cautiously added: “I think [Man City] should be fine - you'd say that, but look at how Leeds got on against us at the Etihad. Sunderland are a better side.

“I didn't know a lot about Sunderland before this season, but there's always a team that comes up and takes everyone by surprise. You always want to be that side, and Sunderland are. They're only a few games away from essentially securing survival and this is a free hit for them.

“So they can play Man City not panicking, not scared of dropping down to 20th or 19th. They can play fearlessly and go for it, knowing that this game is genuinely just a free swing for them. It’s such a cliche, but it's a free swing with confidence as opposed to a free swing when you're down in the doldrums.

“So this is a really good opportunity for them to go at Manchester City, and if they lose, no-one cares and they're still high in mid-table. It's going to be a really interesting game.”

Man City to win midfield battle in “high scoring” clash against Sunderland?

While McInerney is hopeful that Man City can win the midfield battle against Sunderland this weekend, he is wary of what Xhaka, Le Fee and Noah Sakiki can offer to the visitors.

“I think they can (City win the midfield battle),” he said. “[But] Sadiki, Xhaka, Le Fee is a really good midfield. They've been warriors for them and that's half the battle if you come up. If you can work harder, run harder, and run smarter than most sides, you're going to have a chance.

“Xhaka is a brilliant, complete midfielder with loads of experience. Sadiki, young legs, a cracking player, and Le Fee has loads of talent and creativity. It's a midfield that’s not necessarily dominating possession, but they're not poor at it either - they can keep the ball pretty well.

“But I think City should have enough there, in theory. Rodri being back, even for a few minutes, would be useful, but I would think Bernardo Silva, [Phil] Foden, Nico Gonzalez and [Tijjani] Reijnders should have enough to keep the ball against Sunderland.”

Sharing his score prediction, McInerney said: “High scoring game again. 3-2. I just don't have conviction that City are going to win comfortably right now, so I'll go for 3-2.”

