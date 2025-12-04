Preview: Inter Milan vs Como - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 04 Dec 2025 14:58 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 15:39

Only three points and three places separate Serie A heavyweights Inter Milan from ambitious upstarts Como, before the teams meet at San Siro on Saturday.

Inter have long held the upper hand over their Lombardy rivals, but the Lariani are quickly closing the gap and will seek their first win in this fixture for 75 years.

Match preview

Having bounced back from successive defeats to win last week - when they edged past Pisa, thanks to two second-half goals from Lautaro Martinez - Inter celebrated victory again on Wednesday.

Despite fielding several fringe players, the Nerazzurri clinically crushed Venezia in the Coppa Italia, dishing out a 5-1 defeat to the last Serie B team left standing.

Starved of minutes so far, summer signing Andy Diouf was among the scorers in a comprehensive performance, and Inter will meet either Roma or Torino in the cup quarter-finals.

That tie is to be held early next year, but the next fortnight will see Cristian Chivu's side face an unrelenting schedule, with upcoming games in the Champions League and Supercoppa Italiana.

First, though, the Milan giants must resume their Scudetto challenge, as one of four clubs separated by a single point at the top of Serie A - Roma, city rivals AC Milan and reigning champions Napoli are the others.

History may be on their side this week - since losing their first Serie A home match against Como in 1950, Inter have won each of the subsequent 13 - but their visitors are a growing force in Italian football.

Having only returned to the top flight last year, Como are currently enjoying their best-ever start to a Serie A season, collecting 24 points from the first 13 fixtures.

Undefeated since August, the Lariani beat Sassuolo 2-0 last weekend, moving to within three points of the Champions League places.

As a result, they have now traversed 12 games since their last loss, surely confirming themselves as true contenders for European qualification.

While big money has been lavished on squad-building, two men stand out for their contribution: playmaker Nico Paz has already registered five goals and five assists, and his boss Cesc Fabregas is proving to be an impressive young coach.

Like Inter, who tried to lure Fabregas away during the summer, Como average over 60% possession in Serie A, so they may go toe-to-toe with the Nerazzurri on Saturday evening.

Keen to prove their top-four credentials, victory would see the Biancoblu draw level with a team that beat them 2-0 both home and away last season.

Inter Milan Serie A form:

L W W W L W

Inter Milan form (all competitions):

W W L L W W

Como Serie A form:

D W D D W W

Team News

© Imago

After Chivu substantially rotated his squad in the cup, Inter's strongest available XI should start against strong opponents.

Hakan Calhanoglu, Nicolo Barella, Yann Sommer and co will all return, so fringe players such as Diouf, Davide Frattesi and Stefan de Vrij are set to make way.

It remains to be seen who wins the fight to partner Martinez up front, as Marcus Thuram, Francesco Pio Esposito and Ange-Yoan Bonny all scored on Wednesday.

While Inter wing-backs Denzel Dumfries and Matteo Darmian are still sidelined, Como will make the short trip to Milan without Sergi Roberto and Edoardo Goldaniga.

In better news for Fabregas, Assane Diao could complete his recovery from a thigh injury, while Ivan Smolcic is back after serving a one-match ban.

Supporting either Alvaro Morata or Tasos Douvikas in attack, Paz will make his 50th appearance for the Lariani, looking to increase a tally of 18 Serie A goal involvements this calendar year.

Inter Milan possible starting lineup:

Sommer; Akanji, Acerbi, Bastoni; Augusto, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

Como possible starting lineup:

Butez; Smolcic, Ramon, Carlos, Moreno; Perrone, Caqueret; Addai, Paz, Rodriguez; Douvikas

We say: Inter Milan 2-1 Como

Inter will certainly take Como seriously, as the Lariani have come on leaps and bounds since last season's meetings.

Armed with the deeper squad, Chivu can win a battle of two young coaches - but it may be a very close contest.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.