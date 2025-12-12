Preview: Genoa vs Inter Milan - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 12 Dec 2025 12:47 , Last updated: 12 Dec 2025 12:53

Looking to bounce back from a European defeat in midweek, Inter Milan will visit rejuvenated Genoa on Sunday evening, when the pair clash at Stadio Ferraris.

Beaten by Liverpool in controversial circumstances, Inter's Champions League campaign suffered another setback on Tuesday, but they must now switch focus to Serie A's title race.

Match preview

Inter's distinct lack of success in the biggest matches continued earlier this week, as Liverpool left San Siro with maximum points thanks to a highly debatable late penalty.

The Nerazzurri may have swatted most smaller teams aside, but they have already lost to old foes Juventus, Scudetto challengers Napoli and city rivals AC Milan in Serie A, as well as losing their last two Champions League fixtures.

Despite recent defeats to Atletico Madrid and Liverpool, Cristian Chivu's men sit sixth in the standings, with automatic qualification for the last 16 still in their grasp and a playoff spot virtually assured.

Back on the domestic front, they will want to build on last week's 4-0 thumping of in-form Como, who actually had more of the ball and took more shots than Inter but ultimately left empty-handed.

Chivu's 10th win from 14 league games left his team within one point of leaders Milan and reigning champions Napoli, with the trio all set to play this Sunday.

Not only do Inter boast Serie A's most potent attack, with 32 goals scored, after Carlos Augusto's strike against Como they have also recorded the highest number of scorers - 12 different players so far.

Without doubt, such a prolific side will expect to end the Nerazzurri's run of three straight draws at Stadio Ferraris by posting their first away win over Genoa for five years.

Genoa's most recent victory over Inter came back in February 2018; of 12 meetings since, the Milan giants have won no fewer than nine.

Nonetheless, the Grifone can head into this contest with some confidence, having recently turned a corner under new management.

Including Monday's 2-1 away win over Udinese, in which Brooke Norton-Cuffy's first Serie A strike proved decisive, Genoa have scored 11 goals in five league matches since Daniele De Rossi took charge.

Given they were averaging 0.44 goals per game under former boss Patrick Vieira, that represents quite a transformation, and it has carried the Rossoblu out of the drop zone.

Either side of exiting the Coppa Italia with a weakened lineup, Genoa have now won their last two top-flight fixtures - but it has been nearly five years since they last put together three on the spin.

Having secured just six points from 21 on offer at Marassi this season, they face no expectation to do so on Sunday, when ex-Roma teammates De Rossi and Chivu meet for the first time as head coaches.

Genoa Serie A form:

L W D D W W

Genoa form (all competitions):

W D D W L W

Inter Milan Serie A form:

W W W L W W

Inter Milan form (all competitions):

L L W W W L

Team News

In Inter's final game before heading to Saudi Arabia for the Supercoppa Italiana, Chivu could make some changes to the team that lost against Liverpool.

One will be enforced, as Francesco Acerbi has been ruled out until 2026 after suffering a thigh injury; either Yann Bisseck or Stefan de Vrij should replace him.

Elsewhere, wing-backs Denzel Dumfries and Matteo Darmian are still sidelined, while Hakan Calhanoglu may miss out with a minor adductor problem.

Inter captain Lautaro Martinez has scored just one goal in eight league games against Genoa - and none in five versus the Grifone at Marassi - but regular strike partner Marcus Thuram bagged a brace on his last visit.

Meanwhile, the hosts' attack is usually led by Milan loanee Lorenzo Colombo, who has found some form since De Rossi's arrival.

Genoa are hoping that key defender - and three-goal top scorer - Leo Ostigard can overcome a calf issue, so only back-up goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist is certainly sidelined.

Genoa possible starting lineup:

Leali; Marcandalli, Otoa, Vazquez; Norton-Cuffy, Frendrup, Malinovskyi, Thorsby, Martin; Vitinha, Colombo

Inter Milan possible starting lineup:

Sommer; Akanji, Bisseck, Bastoni; Augusto, Barella, Zielinski, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

We say: Genoa 1-2 Inter Milan

Even if Inter suffer a hangover from their second straight Champions League defeat, they should eventually get the job done in Genoa, halting their hosts' revival.

So far this season, a quarter of the Nerazzurri's league goals have arrived in the final 15 minutes plus stoppage time, so the Grifone cannot afford to fade.

