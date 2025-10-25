Manchester United reportedly consider Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic as a potential replacement for Casemiro, but a deal in January is unlikely.

Manchester United have reportedly kept Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic in their long list of midfield targets as a potential replacement for Casemiro.

The Red Devils need to sort out the future of Casemiro, who has a contract at Old Trafford until the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

The 33-year-old has made a strong start to the new season, but his position at the club has reportedly come under fresh scrutiny after he was sent off in Man Utd's 2-1 win over Chelsea.

The experienced midfielder is reportedly generating significant interest from Saudi Arabia, and the Red Devils could be prepared to let him go in January.

The Brazilian is one of the club's highest earners on a £375,000-a-week contract, and it has been claimed he could be offered a new deal on a reduced term, although nothing has been agreed yet.

Man Utd eye Pavlovic as replacement for Casemiro?

According to a report from CaughtOffside, Man Utd are keeping close tabs on Pavlovic, but luring him away from Allianz Arena in January will be difficult.

The 21-year-old midfielder has become an important player under Vincent Kompany, and impressed alongside Joshua Kimmich during Bayern's 4-0 win over Club Brugge in midweek in the Champions League.

The Bavarian giants are under no pressure to sell him, and they value him at around £70m (€80m), which United might not be willing to pay in January.

Manchester City are reportedly in the mix to sign Pavlovic, as they see him as a potential long-term replacement for Rodri, but United's interest seems genuine as the Red Devils see him as a potential option to replace Casemiro.

What are the other options for Man Utd?

The midfield is one area that needs reinforcement, either in January or next summer, with Kobbie Mainoo's future also hanging in the balance.

Pavlovic would be a terrific replacement for Casemiro, but it would take a massive offer to persuade Bayern to sell their prized asset.

The Red Devils are also reportedly optimistic of signing Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand, while they retain interest in the likes of Conor Gallagher, Adam Wharton, and Jobe Bellingham as well.