Manchester United have reportedly joined Manchester City in the race to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic next summer.

After breaking into the first team at Bayern at the age of 18, the Germany international has become an important player for Vincent Kompany's side this season, making four appearances in the Bundesliga and scoring one goal.

The 21-year-old started in midweek in the 5-1 win over Pafos FC in the Champions League and produced a fantastic performance, and his impressive form has apparently caught the attention of top Premier League clubs.

Man City have reportedly earmarked the 21-year-old midfielder as a potential successor to Rodri and have already set their sights on trying to negotiate a deal.

Man Utd also in the mix to sign Pavlovic?

According to a report from Bild, both City and United have already made contact with Pavlovic's representatives over a potential switch.

Despite spending almost £250m on new signings in the summer, the Red Devils are still in dire need of a central midfielder, as Ruben Amorim's side have struggled with the midfield duo of Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes.

In addition, Kobbie Mainoo's future has been widely speculated in the media, and if he is allowed to leave at some point, the Red Devils could consider Pavlovic as a genuine target to replace him.

Bayern have no intention of selling their prized asset

The young talent has a contract at the Allianz Arena until 2029, and Bayern have no plans to sell him as they see him as an integral part of their long-term future.

It has been suggested that City would be prepared to offer €50m (£43.49m) during the winter transfer window for Pavlovic in a bid to tempt Bayern into selling their prized asset, but any movement away from the club looks unlikely.

The academy graduate has made 62 outings for Bayern, contributing four goals and three assists, and he has a bright future ahead of him at the German club.

Kompany has given him the confidence to play a big role in midfield this season, and he can achieve everything he wants at Bayern, and as such, does not need to move elsewhere to fulfil his ambitions.

There are obvious benefits to cashing in on a home-grown talent, and the two Premier League clubs can increase their offers to lure him away. However, he could be a regular starter for Bayern for years to come, and the club should reject all offers for him.