Manchester United are reportedly optimistic about securing the signing of Sporting Lisbon midfielder Morten Hjulmand for a fee of around £50m.

Manchester United have reportedly intensified their search for midfield reinforcements in the January 2026 transfer window and have earmarked Morten Hjulmand as a potential option.

The 26-year-old midfielder was linked with a move to the Red Devils in the summer window, but he remained with Sporting Lisbon.

Hjulmand has been brilliant for the Portuguese side this season, making 11 appearances across all competitions and scoring once, and the Red Devils are once again keen to land him.

According to a report from TEAMTalk, the Danish midfielder is absolutely loved by Amorim, who coached him during his time at Sporting.

The report claims the Red Devils are optimistic about securing his signing for around £50m, despite the midfielder having a £70m release clause.

Man Utd confident of signing Hjulmand in January?

Hjulmand started his professional career with Admira Wacker before moving to Lecce in the January window of 2021, making 95 appearances for the club.

The Denmark international then moved to Sporting in the summer of 2023, where he has scored eight goals in 109 appearances, and his robust, versatile presence in midfield makes him an ideal candidate for United.

Kobbie Mainoo has struggled to make an impact under Amorim this season, and he could be pushing for an exit in January unless his situation changes drastically.

With Casemiro's future reportedly up in the air, the Red Devils are looking to sign a top-quality defensive midfielder who can shield the backline, and Hjulmand has the attributes to be a success in the Premier League if he decides to make a move.

What are the other options for Man Utd?

United are unlikely to offload both Mainoo and Casemiro unless they have replacements lined up, and it appears the Red Devils are also checking other options, apart from Hjulmand.

Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton has reportedly emerged as a top target for them, with the Eagles likely to command at least £70m for the England international.

Carlos Baleba has been linked heavily, but he will not be leaving in January, but Chelsea's Andrey Santos, Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson, Porto’s Victor Froholdt, Borussia Dortmund's Jobe Bellingham and Atletico Madrid's Conor Gallagher are other reported targets.