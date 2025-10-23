Manchester United are reportedly open to adding two new midfielders to their squad during next summer's transfer window.

Manchester United are reportedly open to adding two new midfielders to their squad in next summer's transfer window, and the club have put together a six-man shortlist.

The Red Devils decided against bringing a new lynchpin to the club over the summer, although they were hopeful of pulling off a spectacular deal for Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba before the end of the market.

Casemiro is out of contract next year, while there is uncertainty surrounding the futures of Kobbie Mainoo, Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte, with two of the current four first-team midfielders potentially leaving.

According to talkSPORT, the 20-time English champions are open to bringing two new midfielders to the club in 2026, and four of the names on their shortlist play in the Premier League.

The report claims that Baleba remains a leading target despite his questionable form for Brighton this term, with the Cameroonian excelling for the Seagulls during the 2024-25 campaign.

Man United 'considering' signing two new midfielders in 2026

Baleba will not be leaving in January, but there is a strong chance that he will be on the move next summer, with Man United expected to again make a push to secure his services.

Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton and Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson are also said to be options, and there is a strong chance that the duo will play important roles for England at the 2026 World Cup.

Chelsea's Andrey Santos is a surprise name on the alleged shortlist, but he was discussed as a potential makeweight in a deal for Alejandro Garnacho last summer, with Man United admirers of the Brazilian.

However, it is difficult to imagine the Blues allowing the 21-year-old to leave considering that he has made nine appearances this season and is viewed as an important part of Enzo Maresca's plans moving forward.

Gallagher, Stiller the non-Premier League midfielders on Man United's 'shortlist'

Man United were also linked with both Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller and Atletico Madrid's Conor Gallagher over the summer.

Stiller could allegedly be available for €50m (£43.5m) next year, with the 24-year-old ready to leave his German club, and a number of major teams are believed to be keen on the Germany international.

Gallagher, meanwhile, was linked with a move to Old Trafford late in the transfer window, but Man United were allegedly only interested in a loan, and Atletico were not prepared to let him leave on a short-term deal.

The Englishman made 95 appearances for Chelsea ahead of his switch to Atletico in 2024, and the midfielder has featured on 62 occasions for Diego Simeone's side in all competitions.