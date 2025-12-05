Preview: Hamburger SV vs Werder Bremen - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 05 Dec 2025 19:26 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 22:34

Hamburger SV's quest for Bundesliga survival will continue when they welcome Werder Bremen to Volksparkstadion on Sunday.

Having won 2-1 against Stuttgart last Sunday, the hosts are 13th with 12 points, and they have the opportunity to reduce the gap to 10th-placed Bremen to just one point.

Match preview

The hosts should be credited for the manner of their victory against Stuttgart, as despite being reduced to 10 men in the 81st minute with the scoreline level at 1-1, Fabio Vieira managed to net a 94th-minute winner.

Merlin Polzin oversaw a penalty-shootout defeat on Wednesday in the DFB-Pokal against 2. Bundesliga opponents Holstein Kiel, and his side have now been beaten in five of their past eight fixtures.

The club kept one clean sheet in that time while only emerging as victors twice, and fans will be concerned that they scored just seven goals in those matches.

A triumph on Sunday could be crucial given they are only four points ahead of 16th-placed Heidenheim, who occupy the relegation playoff spot.

However, Hamburger's win against Stuttgart represents their only victory in their four most recent outings at home, though they have won three, drawn one and lost just one of their last five Bundesliga games at Volksparkstadion.

© Imago / Jan Huebner

Werder Bremen were held to a 1-1 stalemate by FC Koln on November 29, squandering the lead they had taken in the first half when they conceded an equaliser in second-half stoppage time.

The Green-Whites may not have won against the Billy Goats, but the draw means they have only been beaten in one of their past seven matches, winning on three occasions.

Horst Steffen's side scored one or fewer goals in five of those seven fixtures, while they shut their opponents out two times.

Bremen's record against Hamburger is excellent given they have only lost one of their six most recent clashes against their hosts, a period in which they claimed victory in three encounters.

Steffen will hope for improvement on the road considering he has not experienced success in his last four games away from home, suffering losses twice.

Hamburger SV Bundesliga form:

L

L

L

D

L

W

Hamburger SV form (all competitions):

W

L

D

L

W

L

Werder Bremen form (all competitions):

D

W

D

W

L

D

Team News

© Imago / Oliver Ruhnke

Hamburger striker Robert Glatzel has been ruled out, though Ransford Konigsdorffer has played 12 times already in the Bundesliga and may have been selected up front regardless.

Centre-back Warmed Omari's ankle injury means Polzin could look to start Nicolas Capaldo, Luka Vuskovic and Jordan Torunarigha together in the backline.

Werder Bremen defender Niklas Stark is suspended following his red card against FC Koln after coming on as a substitute, and his absence may lead to appearances for Amos Pieper and Karim Coulibaly.

Midfielders Jens Stage and Senne Lynen have started 10 and 11 Bundesliga games respectively, and they are likely to partner each other once again.

Keke Topp was taken off due to injury against FC Koln, but he has since been declared fit and can be expected to lead the forward line.

Hamburger SV possible starting lineup:

Fernandes; Capaldo, Vuskovic, Torunarigha; Gocholeishvili, Lokonga, Remberg, Muheim; Philippe, Dompe; Konigsdorffer

Werder Bremen possible starting lineup:

Backhaus; Sugawara, Pieper, Coulibaly, Friedl; Stage, Lynen; Puertas, Schmid, Grull; Topp

We say: Hamburger SV 1-2 Werder Bremen

Werder Bremen have rarely been beaten in recent weeks, and their record against their hosts is strong.

Hamburger SV's defence has room for improvement, and given they have frequently suffered losses, it is difficult to see them taking any points on Sunday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.