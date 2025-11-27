Preview: Werder Bremen vs FC Koln - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 27 Nov 2025 18:30 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 23:56

A defeat for Werder Bremen would see them fall behind newly-promoted FC Koln, who travel to Weserstadion on Saturday in their 12th Bundesliga game of the season.

The Green-Whites' 2-0 defeat against RB Leipzig on November 23 mean they enter matchweek 12 in ninth with 15 points, one more than their 10th-placed opponents, who were beaten 4-3 by Eintracht Frankfurt on November 22.

Match preview

Bremen may have kept Leipzig at bay until the 63rd minute, but they also faced 23 shots, four big chances and allowed Die Roten Bullen to take 44 touches inside the box.

Leipzig had averaged 31.3 touches in the penalty area across their opening 10 games, and only last-placed Heidenheim (179) have faced more shots than the hosts in the league this term (175).

The Green-Whites began the current campaign with four points from their first five league fixtures, but boss Horst Steffen has since managed to collect 11 from his team's subsequent six games.

Steffen's side have lost one, drawn two and won two of their past five games, scoring six times while also conceding six.

Weserstadion has at least proven to be a safe haven for the club in recent weeks, with the hosts claiming victory in each of their last three clashes at the ground.

© Imago

It looked as if FC Koln were headed for an embarrassing 4-1 defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt, but two goals from the 83rd minute gave the team hope of an unlikely comeback, though they were ultimately beaten.

The defeat was the team's fourth in five matches, and they lost as many games in that period as they had in their prior 19 competitive outings.

Head coach Lukas Kwasniok will be concerned that his side conceded 13 goals in those fixtures, though he will be pleased that they still managed to find the back of the net on nine occasions.

A win for the Billy Goats on Saturday would be their first against Bremen in four matches, and it would also arrest a losing streak of two games.

Koln will be aiming to avoid a third consecutive loss on the road, with the club having been beaten in three, held to one stalemate and having won just one of their five most recent matches on their travels.

Werder Bremen Bundesliga form:

W

D

W

D

W

L

FC Koln Bundesliga form:

W

D

L

W

L

L

FC Koln form (all competitions):

D

L

L

W

L

L

Team News

© Imago / Beautiful Sports

Werder Bremen are dealing with several injuries, with defenders Maximilian Wober and Olivier Deman ruled out.

The pair's absence mean that Amos Pieper and Karim Coulibaly are almost certain to play between full-backs Yukinari Sugawara and Marco Friedl.

Centre-forward Keke Topp is likely to lead the line on Saturday, supported by wide forwards Marco Grull and Samuel Mbangula.

FC Koln will be without central defenders Luca Kilian and Timo Hubers, so expect Eric Martel and Dominique Heintz to partner each other on the weekend.

Striker Ragnar Ache suffered a head injury in training on Thursday, and if he is forced to sit out against Bremen, then Marius Bulter is likely to feature in his place.

Werder Bremen possible starting lineup:

Backhaus; Sugawara, Pieper, Coulibaly, Friedl; Stage, Lynen; Grull, Schmid, Mbangula; Topp

FC Koln possible starting lineup:

Schwabe; Sebulonsen, Martel, Heintz, Lund; Johannesson, Huseinbasic, Kainz; Thielmann, Bulter, Kaminski

We say: Werder Bremen 2-2 FC Koln

Werder Bremen's performances at the back may have been poor this season, but so have FC Koln's.

With both teams looking defensively vulnerable, Saturday's clash may be an entertaining affair, with the spoils ultimately shared.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.