Preview: RB Leipzig vs Mainz 05 - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 29 Jan 2026 23:57 , Last updated: 30 Jan 2026 06:02

Red Bull Arena will be the backdrop for a clash that could be crucial for both the Bundesliga's top-four race and relegation battle on Saturday, when RB Leipzig host Mainz 05.

Die Roten Bullen are hoping to get back to winning ways this weekend, while Die Nullfunfer are looking to build on their victory last time out.

Match preview

Ole Werner's Leipzig have been pushing to reclaim their spot in the Bundesliga's Champions League places this season, and while they are currently on course to do so, the club are being put under serious pressure in 2026.

On Tuesday, Die Roten Bullen were held to a 1-1 draw by second-from-bottom St Pauli, meaning that the European hopefuls have won just one of their last three outings after being thrashed 5-1 by Bayern Munich on January 17.

Werner's side remain fourth in the top flight despite that disappointing stalemate, but they are now level on 36 points with fifth-placed Stuttgart.

Vfb are joint-second in the league's form table, and Leipzig are likely to need a victory on Saturday to stay above their rivals, but the hosts will be confident going into this clash having won seven of their nine Bundesliga home games in 2025-26.

However, it is notable that Die Roten Bullen's two defeats at Red Bull Arena have come in their last three on their own turf, and fans would be forgiven for feeling nervous as a result.

© Imago / Sven Simon

Meanwhile, it is fair to say that Mainz pose more of a threat to Leipzig than their lowly league position would suggest, given that Urs Fischer has reinvigorated the club since his arrival.

The former Union Berlin boss took charge of Die Nullfunfer back on December 7, with the team having recorded four defeats from their prior five matches.

However, Mainz have only lost one of their eight games across all competitions with Fischer at the helm, not to mention that the relegation battlers have won two of their last three, including a 3-1 triumph over Wolfsburg most recently.

That win lifted Die Nullfunfer up to 16th in the table, where their tally of 15 points puts them just three behind 15th-placed Werder Bremen and 14th-placed Hamburger SV.

Keen to close the gap to safety on Saturday, the visitors will take heart from the fact that they have only lost once on the road since November, but supporters will also be wary considering that Mainz have not won away from home in the Bundesliga for more than four months.

RB Leipzig Bundesliga form:

Mainz 05 Bundesliga form:

Mainz 05 form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Vitalii Kliuiev

Leipzig are lighter than ideal in midfield without 19-year-old Forzan Assan Ouedraogo, who is dealing with a knee injury, and Christoph Baumgartner, who is suspended for accumulating yellow cards after his booking against St Pauli.

In their absence, Nicolas Seiwald, Xaver Schlager and Ezechiel Banzuzi look set to start in the centre of the park, as youngster Viggo Gebel remains out for the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury

Elsewhere, centre-back Castello Lukeba is not ready to return to action after suffering a (less significant) knee injury of his own, though El Chadaille Bitshiabu should be on hand to partner Willi Orban at the heart of defence, with Ridle Baku and David Raum at full-back.

As for Mainz, they will be without centre-backs Andreas Hanche-Olsen and Maxim Dal once again, and their defensive woes are compounded this weekend by another suspension for Dominik Kohr, this time for picking up a fifth yellow card of the season against Wolfsburg.

To make matters worse, left wing-back Nikolas Veratschnig is a doubt, while right wing-back Anthony Caci and goalkeeper Robin Zentner are unavailable.

With that in mind, expect to see Stefan Posch, Stefan Bell and Kacper Potulski start in front of shot-stopper Daniel Batz, while the versatile Danny da Costa and Silvan Widmer operate at wing-back.

Further forward, Sota Kawasaki is out with a muscle injury, and fellow attacking midfielder Arnaud Nordin is a doubt, so Lee Jae-Sung and Paul Nebel look likely to join Kaishu Sano in the central third.

RB Leipzig possible starting lineup:

Gulacsi; Baku, Orban, Bitshiabu, Raum; Banzuzi, Seiwald, Schlager; Diomande, Romulo, Nusa

Mainz 05 possible starting lineup:

Batz; Posch, Bell, Potulski; Da Costa, Nebel, Sano, Lee, Widmer; Tietz, Hollerbach

We say: RB Leipzig 1-1 Mainz 05

Leipzig have been excellent at home in 2025-26, and fans will be expecting another victory on Saturday given the disparity in league position between the clubs.

However, Mainz have proven resilient under Fischer regardless of the venue they play at, so anticipate a close-fought clash.

