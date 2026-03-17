Liverpool vs. Galatasaray: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Champions League round of 16 second leg

By Anthony Nolan | 17 Mar 2026 22:55 , Last updated: 17 Mar 2026 22:55

Premier League champions Liverpool are set to welcome Turkish giants Galatasaray to Anfield on Wednesday for the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.

Arne Slot's Reds were downed 1-0 by Cimbom in last Tuesday's first leg, and given their domestic struggles - made worse by drawing 1-1 with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday - they will be desperate to reach the quarter-finals.

Here, Sports Mole details all you need to know about how to watch Liverpool take on Galatasaray in the Champions League's round of 16 on Wednesday.

What time does Liverpool vs. Galatasaray kick off?

This match kicks off at 8:00pm on Wednesday, March 18 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Liverpool vs. Galatasaray being played?

Cimbom will head to Anfield, the iconic ground where Liverpool have staged numerous Champions League comebacks over the years, perhaps most famously beating Barcelona 4-0 in the semi-finals at the stadium in 2019 to triumph 4-3 on aggregate.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Galatasaray in the UK

TV channels

The second leg will be broadcast live on the TNT Sports Ultimate and TNT Sports 1 TV channels in the UK.

Online streaming

Fans can also stream the action live via Discovery+ if they have purchased the TNT Sports package on the platform.

TNT Sports is also available as an add-on through Amazon's Prime Video app.

Highlights

Game-changing events such as goals will be posted to the FootballOnTNT X (formerly Twitter) account, while highlights will be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel later in the night.

What is at stake for Liverpool and Galatasaray?

Liverpool failed to defend their Premier League title this season, and now that their chances of reaching the division's top four are slimming, Slot will be hoping to win over the swathes of fans that are doubting his vision by progressing on Wednesday.

Under Jurgen Klopp, the Reds were renowned for their resilience, regularly coming out on top even in the face of great odds, but the fighting spirit that the German's side had seems to be absent from that of the former Feyenoord boss.

As for Okan Buruk's Galatasaray, they are playing in the round of 16 for the first time since 2013-14, and having already beaten Liverpool twice this season while keeping two clean sheets in the process, they will be confident of making it through this week.

Cimbom are also currently sitting at the top of the Turkish Super Lig table, with their 3-0 hammering of Istanbul Basaksehir on Saturday bolstering their hopes and extending their winning streak to five games across all competitions ahead of this clash.

However, the fact that Gala's fans are banned from the match at Anfield could give the Merseysiders a minor edge in a tie that is hanging in the balance.