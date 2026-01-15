Preview: RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 15 Jan 2026 18:18

RB Leipzig will hope to delay Bayern Munich's procession to the Bundesliga title on Saturday, when they welcome them to Red Bull Arena.

League-leaders Bayern sit comfortably at the top of the table with 47 points, 11 ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, and the weekend's hosts are third with 32 points following their 2-0 triumph against Freiburg on Wednesday.

Match preview

Leipzig dominated Freiburg, limiting them to just 0.17 xG, three shots and one shot on target, with that attempt coming in the 20th minute.

Die Roten Bullen's defensive improvement came as welcome relief to Ole Werner, whose side had lost 3-1 in each of their prior two games, though it was his team's fourth clean sheet in six Bundesliga fixtures.

Only three points separate the hosts from sixth-placed Bayer Leverkusen, and the makeup of the table could look considerably different after the weekend.

Leipzig's performances of late have not been particularly strong given they have lost two, drawn one and won two of their five most recent Bundesliga clashes, a period in which they netted 10 goals.

Werner's side have played nine times at home this campaign, and the only match they failed to win at Red Bull Arena was a 3-1 defeat against Bayer Leverkusen on December 20.

Bayern came from behind to beat FC Koln 3-1 on Wednesday, the 10th game in 12 that they failed to keep a clean sheet in.

Though the club's performances at the back have not been flawless, their attack has been relentless, with the Bavarians netting 15 goals in three games heading into Saturday's clash.

Vincent Kompany oversaw a 6-0 success against Leipzig in the reverse fixture in August, extending their unbeaten streak against their hosts to four matches, and it was their third triumph in that time.

Bayern have avoided defeat in their eight most recent matches, and they came out on top against their opponents in seven of those games.

Kompany will be hoping to win a fifth away match in a row, and a triumph against Leipzig would be the team's 14th in their 16 contests on the road this season.

RB Leipzig Bundesliga form:

W

D

W

L

L

W

RB Leipzig form (all competitions):

D

W

W

L

L

W

Bayern Munich Bundesliga form:

W

W

D

W

W

W

Bayern Munich form (all competitions):

W

W

D

W

W

W

Team News

Leipzig's biggest injury concern is winger Johan Bakayoko, who is dealing with a calf injury and will be on the treatment table on Saturday.

If Werner opts to field a front three on the weekend, then Andrija Maksimovic, Conrad Harder and Tidiam Gomis could all make appearances.

Xaver Schlager, Nicolas Seiwald and Christoph Baumgartner are likely to play in the middle of the pitch ahead of central defenders Willi Orban and Castello Lukeba.

Bayern attacker Jamal Musiala is still sidelined because of a leg injury, and his absence is set to lead to starts for Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry and Luis Diaz behind striker Harry Kane.

Injuries to Alphonso Davies and Josip Stanisic mean Kompany has few options at left-back, so perhaps Hiroki Ito will be placed on the left side of defence.

Leon Goretzka and Aleksandar Pavlovic are almost certain to continue in Bayern's double pivot considering Joshua Kimmich has been ruled out.

RB Leipzig possible starting lineup:

Gulacsi; Nedeljkovic, Orban, Lukeba, Raum; Schlager, Seiwald, Baumgartner; Maksimovic, Harder, Gomis

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Ito; Pavlovic, Goretzka; Olise, Gnabry, Diaz; Kane

We say: RB Leipzig 1-3 Bayern Munich

Leipzig's overall defensive record this season has been impressive, but they will find it difficult to deny their visitors chances in the final third.

Led by the likes of Kane and Olise, Bayern should be expected to come away from Red Bull Arena with three points.

