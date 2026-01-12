Preview: FC Koln vs Bayern Munich - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 12 Jan 2026 22:12

A win for Bayern Munich against hosts FC Koln at RheinEnergieSTADION on Wednesday will further cement their grip on the Bundesliga title.

Vincent Kompany's side extended their lead at the top of the table to 11 points following their 8-1 win against Wolfsburg on Sunday, and their points tally of 44 points dwarfs 11th-placed Koln's 17.

Match preview

FC Koln were held to a 2-2 stalemate by 17th-placed Heidenheim on Saturday, extending their winless streak to seven games, though it was the first time they avoided defeat in three matches.

The Billy Goats have now conceded in each of their last 11 fixtures, and they have failed to find the back of the net in two of their past three Bundesliga outings.

Only five points separate the hosts from 16th-placed St Pauli, who occupy the relegation playoff spot, and they have played a game more than two of the five teams below them.

Lukas Kwasniok's side faced Bayern in the DFB-Pokal in October at home, losing 4-1 against the Bundesliga champions, and a loss on Wednesday would be their 19th in 21 meetings.

Koln's record at RheinEnergieSTADION has room for improvement considering they have emerged as winners in just two of their eight clashes at the stadium this season, losing on four occasions.

© Imago / Jan Huebner

Bayern were only leading 2-1 at the interval against Wolfsburg, but their second-half display was ruthless, with the club scoring six times from eight shots on target.

Kompany's side have now scored 17 goals in their past four matches, and they have scored at least three goals in 20 of their 26 fixtures this term.

The Bavarians' defensive record has not been perfect given they have conceded in nine of their 11 most recent games in all competitions.

Bayern's only loss in any fixture this season came against Arsenal in the Champions League in late November, and they come into Wednesday's clash off the back of six wins and a draw since that defeat.

The visitors have also triumphed in 11 of their 13 away matches, with the team winning their last four in a row on the road.

FC Koln Bundesliga form:

L

D

D

L

L

D

Bayern Munich Bundesliga form:

W

W

W

D

W

W

Bayern Munich form (all competitions):

W

W

W

D

W

W

Team News

© Imago

Koln will be without suspended midfielder Eric Martel due to an accumulation of yellow cards, so expect Denis Huseinbasic and Isak Bergmann Johannesson to play in a double pivot.

Luca Kilian is nearing a return from a knee injury, but since Wednesday's game will come too soon, Sebastian Sebulonsen, Tom Krauss and Jahmai Simpson-Pusey are likely to be selected in central defence.

As for Bayern, the continued absence of playmaker Jamal Musiala means Serge Gnabry is set to be stationed in an advanced role behind striker Harry Kane.

Leon Goretzka and Aleksandar Pavlovic are candidates to be trusted in midfield considering Joshua Kimmich is dealing with an ankle injury.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will hope centre-backs Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah can limit the number of shots he will face.

FC Koln possible starting lineup:

Schwabe; Sebulonsen, Krauss, Simpson-Pusey; Thielmann, Huseinbasic, Johannesson, Castro-Montes; Schenten, Ache, Kaminski

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Ito; Pavlovic, Goretzka; Olise, Gnabry, Diaz; Kane

We say: FC Koln 1-4 Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich's incredible performances in the final third mean they must be seen as clear favourites on Wednesday.

Koln have not found wins easy to come by at home, while they have also experienced many defeats recently, and it would be surprising if they claimed any points against the Bavarians.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.