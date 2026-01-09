Preview: Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 09 Jan 2026 20:03

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich will hope to continue their march to yet another title, when they welcome Wolfsburg to Allianz Arena on Sunday.

The Bavarians' points tally of 41 is nine more than second-placed Borussia Dortmund, whereas Wolfsburg are 14th with just 15 points having lost 4-3 against Freiburg on December 20 before the winter break.

Match preview

Bayern ended matchweek 15 with a routine 4-0 success against Heidenheim on December 21, with that match the 19th time in 25 games that they scored at least three goals.

Vincent Kompany will hope for a third clean sheet in six when they take on the visitors, especially as the club have conceded 14 goals in their last 10 fixtures.

The club only picked the ball out of their own net 10 times in their first 15 contests of the season, and they have failed to keep a clean sheet in their past four at home.

Bayern will be expected to comfortably win the title regardless of the result on Sunday, but three points could be particularly important considering Dortmund face a difficult test against Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday.

Kompany has overseen an unbeaten streak of six games, with his team picking up five wins in that period.

The Bavarians' record at Allianz Arena has been exceptional this season given they have won 10 and drawn one of their 11 fixtures at the stadium, though their most recent result at the ground was a 2-2 stalemate with Mainz 05 on December 14.

Wolfsburg should have held on to take at least a point against Freiburg considering they led 2-1 and 3-2 at different stages of the second half, but their loss ended a streak of three games without defeat.

Daniel Bauer's side won twice in those three fixtures, and his team have now scored three goals in each of their last three games.

Wolfsburg have failed to keep any opponent at bay in their past eight matches, and they have conceded at least two goals in four of their seven most recent clashes.

The Wolves have historically come up short against Bayern, losing 45 of their 56 top-flight meetings, and a loss on the weekend would be their seventh in a row.

Avoiding defeat on Sunday would be their third consecutive game on the road without losing, and a win would be their third in five away outings.

Bayern Munich Bundesliga form:

D

W

W

W

D

W

Bayern Munich form (all competitions):

W

W

W

W

D

W

Wolfsburg Bundesliga form:

L

L

D

W

W

L

Team News

Bayern attackers Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Luis Diaz all predictably scored against Heidenheim, and the trio will be selected in Sunday's starting XI.

Joshua Kimmich is nursing an ankle injury and will not be able to dictate play from midfield, so responsibility for progression will fall on the shoulders of Leon Goretzka and Aleksandar Pavlovic.

With left-back Alphonso Davies still sidelined because of a long-term injury, Josip Stanisic is set to continue in the backline.

Wolfsburg forward Mohamed El Amine Amoura is away at the Africa Cup of Nations with Algeria and is unavailable, as is striker Jonas Wind.

Number nine Dzenan Pejcinovic could be fielded in front of a supporting cast featuring Christian Eriksen, Lovro Majer and Patrick Wimmer.

Midfielders Yannick Gerhardt and Maximilian Arnold are candidates to start in front of centre-backs Jenson Seelt and Konstantinos Koulierakis.

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Stanisic; Pavlovic, Goretzka; Olise, Gnabry, Diaz; Kane

Wolfsburg possible starting lineup:

Grabara; Kumbedi, Seelt, Koulierakis, Zehnter; Gerhardt, Arnold; Eriksen, Majer, Wimmer; Pejcinovic

We say: Bayern Munich 3-1 Wolfsburg

Bayern Munich might not have excelled defensively in recent games, but their forwards have continued to be irresistible.

Wolfsburg's attack could be impacted by Amoura's absence, and while opportunities to score may present themselves, they could struggle to take advantage.

