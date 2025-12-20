Preview: Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 20 Dec 2025 02:12

Bayern Munich will be looking to cap off a sensational year by returning to winning ways as they travel to the Voith-Arena for a Bundesliga clash with Heidenheim this Sunday night.

The Bavarians are miles ahead of the competition in the title race, though a rejuvenated FCH side will be looking to follow in the footsteps of Mainz and cause a major upset.

Match preview

Watching bottom-of-the-table Mainz claim a sensational 2-2 draw away at the Allianz Arena last weekend will have undoubtedly filled Heidenheim with confidence.

The great Nelson Mandela once said that something may seem impossible until it is done, and Heidenheim fans will be hoping to see that same attitude from their team on Sunday.

The hosts have enjoyed a recent upswing in form, picking up two wins from their last three games, including a 2-1 success against Freiburg in their last home outing.

However, Frank Schmidt and his men were somewhat rocked by a 2-1 defeat away at relegation rivals St Pauli last weekend – a result which leaves the club two points from safety.

The attention now turns to Sunday’s game as the team with the worst defensive record in the competition takes on a team with the best attacking output.

© Imago

There are several stats we could use to underline Bayern Munich’s dominance on the domestic scene this season, but one fact which sticks out above the rest is the number of goals.

Vincent Kompany’s side have rattled the net 51 times in the league, which is a competition record for the amount of goals scored in the first 14 games.

The Bavarians are flying high at the top of the Bundesliga, winning 12 of their 14 matches while also enduring a couple of thrilling draws.

One of those draws took place last weekend against Mainz, as Bayern needed an 87th minute penalty to secure a point.

With the likes of Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig dragging their feet this season, it appears that Bayern are unlikely to face much resistance in the title race.

In fact, their biggest rivals will be themselves as they look to maintain concentration in the midst of an exciting Champions League campaign – a competition that the Bavarians would really like to win.

Nevertheless, Bayern will not be looking too far ahead, focusing instead on returning to winning ways against the worst defensive side in Germany.

Heidenheim Bundesliga form:

D L L W W L

Heidenheim form (all competitions):

D L L W W L

Bayern Munich Bundesliga form:

W D W W W D

Bayern Munich form (all competitions):

L W W W W D

Team News

© Imago

Heidenheim head into Sunday’s fixture with a handful of injury problems, though most of them have been long-term issues.

Leart Paqarada, for instance, has only managed to make one appearance for the club since signing from FC Koln last summer due to his ongoing knee injury.

Young goalkeeper Frank Feller has also been on the sidelines throughout the entire season with a knee problem.

In more recent times, Budu Zivzivadze has missed Heidenheim’s last three matches with an injury, and he is expected to remain on the sidelines on Sunday.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, are without striker Nicolas Jackson, who is out on international duty with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Austrian midfielder Konrad Laimer picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Mainz, meaning he is suspended for this weekend’s match.

Jamal Musiala is another absentee for Bayern, with the 22-year-old still making his recovery from a broken calfbone.

Heidenheim possible starting lineup:

Ramaj; Keller, Mainka, Siersleben; Busch, Niehues, Schoppner, Fohrenbach; Ibrahimovic, Honsak; Pieringer

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Urbig; Stanisic, Upamecano, Tah, Bischof; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Karl, Diaz; Kane

We say: Heidenheim 0-4 Bayern Munich

When the worst defence in the competition meets the best attack, there is only one possible outcome.

Bayern will be determined to end the calendar year on a big positive note, and a high-scoring victory is on the cards.

