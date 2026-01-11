Preview: Mainz 05 vs Heidenheim - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 11 Jan 2026 22:16 , Last updated: 11 Jan 2026 22:17

The battle for Bundesliga survival continues this Tuesday night as the two worst teams in the competition go head-to-head at the Mewa Arena.

Despite improving in recent times, Mainz 05 are still on the lookout for their first league win since September – a run which leaves them five points from safety and just three points adrift of upcoming opponents, Heidenheim.

Match preview

Mainz supporters have seen their team develop a two-personality disorder this season, with the club thriving in Europe yet slumping to a depressing domestic record.

When it comes to the Europa Conference League, Mainz have won four of their six games, earning 13 points out of a possible 18, and conceding just three goals.

In the Bundesliga, meanwhile, Die Nullfunfer have been truly woeful, picking up one measly win all season and boasting just nine points.

A recent managerial change at the Mewa Arena has led to a slight shift in results, with Urs Fischer enjoying a five-match unbeaten run across all competitions – a streak which consists of four draws and one victory.

Last weekend, Mainz kicked off the new year by squandering a two-goal lead against Fischer’s former employers, Union Berlin, though a 2-2 draw against an in-form side is certainly a step in the right direction.

With 12 points, 15 goals and three wins under their belts, Heidenheim are the second-worst team in the Bundesliga – a fact they will be looking to change this Tuesday night.

After enduring a seven-match winless run from early October to late November, Heidenheim seemed to have finally turned a corner when they picked up successive victories over Union Berlin and Freiburg.

It did not take long for the proverbial bubble to burst, as Frank Schmidt and his men followed up their short run of success with two more depressing defeats.

The winter break gave FCH an opportunity to shake off their recent troubles, and the team certainly came out fighting in their first fixture of 2026, taking a 2-1 lead against FC Koln in the opening 26 minutes.

While the visitors ultimately salvaged a point, Heidenheim will take a lot of encouragement from that game as they now look to bag their third straight away victory over Mainz.

Mainz 05 Bundesliga form:

D L L D D D

Mainz 05 form (all competitions):

L D D W D D

Heidenheim Bundesliga form:

L W W L L D

Heidenheim form (all competitions):

L W W L L D

Team News

Mainz defender Andreas Hanche-Olsen missed last weekend’s trip to Berlin after picking up a muscular injury in training, and the 28-year-old is expected to remain on the sidelines for Tuesday’s match.

Fellow defenders Maxim Leitsch and Phillipp Mwene are also dealing with muscular problems, which does limit options at the back for Mainz.

To compound their defensive issues, Anthony Caci remains on the injury list after tearing his right hamstring earlier this season. Goalkeeper Robin Zentner is also out of action.

Striker Silas, who is yet to make his debut for Mainz since signing for the club in the summer, is reportedly back in training and could feature on the bench this midweek.

New signing Phillip Tietz, who joined Die Nullfunfer from Augsburg for around £3.5m, made his debut against Union Berlin and is expected to feature again.

When it comes to Heidenheim, there are four main concerns which the team are dealing with ahead of this latest Bundesliga fixture.

Young midfielder Hennes Behrens is dealing with a thigh injury and is unlikely to make his first appearance of the season. Another youngster, Adam Kolle is also a doubt after missing last weekend’s game through illness.

Kosovo’s Leart Paqarada has made just one appearance this season in the Bundesliga, and he is unlikely to double that figure on Tuesday as he continues to recover from his knee injury.

The same goes for Georgian forward Budu Zivzivadze, who missed the last five Heidenheim matches with the same injury.

Mainz 05 possible starting lineup:

Batz; Da Costa, Bell, Kohr; Widmer, Sano, Lee, Veratschnig; Amiri; Hollerbach, Tietz

Heidenheim possible starting lineup:

Ramaj; Traore, Mainka, Siersleben, Fohrenbach; Schoppner, Niehues, Dorsch; Ibrahimovic, Pieringer, Conteh

We say: Mainz 05 2-2 Heidenheim

Mainz are getting better, though the team are clearly struggling with several key defenders sitting on the sidelines.

Heidenheim have a great record away at Mainz, and they impressed over the weekend against FC Koln. Tough game to predict, which is why we are backing a high-scoring draw.

