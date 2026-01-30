Preview: Augsburg vs St Pauli - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 30 Jan 2026 06:37

The battle for Bundesliga survival continues this Saturday afternoon as Augsburg welcome St Pauli to the WWK Arena for a huge league encounter.

Die Fuggerstadter come into this game on the back of a stunning victory over league leaders Bayern Munich, while the visitors are still searching for their first win in 2026.

Match preview

Augsburg boss Manuel Baum has only been in charge for seven games, yet in that short time he has almost doubled the team’s points tally and taken them to the brink of safety.

Three of the nine points won under Baum came away at the Allianz Arena last weekend, as Die Fuggerstadter stunned the footballing world with a 2-1 victory over the current league leaders.

Bayern had not suffered a league defeat up to that point, though a combination of tactical mastery and late determination earned Augsburg one of their most memorable victories in years.

Baum’s men will now be looking to take that momentum to the WWK Arena as they look to take another huge step towards Bundesliga survival.

The club are currently four points clear of the bottom three, while a win this Saturday could take them as high as 10th in the standings.

Having gone five matches unbeaten at the WWK Arena, Augsburg will be hoping to continue that trend and defend their unbeaten home run when they welcome St Pauli.

© Imago / HMB-Media

Speaking of Kiezkickers, the team are still in a rather desperate situation despite seeing an upswing in results over recent weeks.

St Pauli have only lost two of their last seven league matches, picking up seven points - a run which has seen the club move within four points of safety in the standings.

Head coach Alexander Blessin remains under pressure, though a couple of recent home draws against Hamburger SV and RB Leipzig will have certainly done the team a lot of good.

The big problem for St Pauli is their dreadful away record, which has seen them claim five points from a possible 30.

The Kiezkickers have only managed one win on the road in the Bundesliga this season, which came all the way back in August against local rivals Hamburger SV.

St Pauli have since lost seven of their last nine away matches in the league, including their last two outings on the road against Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund.

Augsburg Bundesliga form:

L D L D D W

Augsburg form (all competitions):

L D L D D W

St Pauli Bundesliga form:

W D L L D D

St Pauli form (all competitions):

W D L L D D

Team News

© Imago / Philipp Szyza

Brazilian defender Arthur Chaves made a dream start to life at Augsburg after marking his debut with a goal against Bayern Munich - a performance which will keep his spot in the starting lineup.

In terms of absentees, Kristijan Jakic is a doubt after struggling with a calf injury, and he may have to settle on a spot on the bench.

Defender Jeffrey Gouweleeuw remains out of action with a knee injury, while Chrislain Matsima misses out with a muscle problem.

St Pauli are expecting to have the same squad available as they did last weekend against RB Leipzig, according to head coach Blessin.

Captain Jackson Irvine is fighting for fitness as he looks to make his first start after recently making his return from a foot injury a fortnight ago.

Japanese defender Tomoya Ando is expected to retain his place in the team after playing the full 90 minutes against Leipzig and delivering a strong performance at the back.

In terms of injuries, Andreas Hountondji (ankle), Connor Metcalfe (knee) and David Nemeth (groin) will all be on the sidelines this weekend.

Augsburg possible starting lineup:

Dahmen; Chaves, Schlotterbeck, Zesiger; Fellhauer, Rexhbecaj, Massengo, Giannoulis; Rieder, Claude-Maurice; Kade

St Pauli possible starting lineup:

Vasilj; Ando, Wahl, Mets; Pyrka, Sands, Smith, Oppie; Fujita, Kaars, Pereira Lage

We say: Augsburg 2-1 St Pauli

Augsburg come into this game fresh from a monumental victory over Bayern Munich, and we are backing them to bag another huge win.

Baum’s men have a strong home record, while St Pauli have struggled on the road all season long.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.