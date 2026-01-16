Preview: FC Koln vs Mainz 05 - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 16 Jan 2026 01:37 , Last updated: 16 Jan 2026 07:40

RheinEnergieStadion will be the backdrop for a potentially crucial clash in the Bundesliga's relegation battle on Saturday, when struggling FC Koln welcome a resurgent Mainz 05.

The Billy Goats are looking for their first win in nine top-flight games, while Die Nullfunfer are aiming to secure back-to-back victories.

Match preview

Lukas Kwasniok's Koln enjoyed a strong start to their first campaign back in the Bundesliga after lifting the 2.Bundesliga title last term, but they endured a difficult end to 2025 that has concerningly continued into 2026.

On Wednesday, the Billy Goats were beaten 3-1 by runaway league leaders Bayern Munich, and while that result was not unexpected, it marked a third defeat in four competitive games for the promoted club.

To make matters worse, Kwasniok's men have lost five and drawn three of their eight games since they last earned a victory back on November 2, when they overcame nine-man Hamburger SV 4-1.

That dire stretch has seen Koln slide down to 12th in the table, where their tally of 17 points puts them 12 short of the top six, and just five above the bottom three at the division's halfway stage.

Another defeat for Saturday's hosts could cause them to drop as low as 15th in a worst-case scenario, and considering that the Billy Goats have lost five, drawn one and won two of their nine home matches, fans would be forgiven for feeling nervous.

© Imago / Sven Simon

Meanwhile, Mainz qualified for the UEFA Conference League playoffs by finishing sixth in 2024-25, but they are battling for mere survival at the moment this time around.

Former manager Bo Henriksen was sacked early last month with the club bottom of Bundesliga, though Urs Fischer, who took over on December 7, has yet to taste defeat in Die Nullfunfer's dugout.

Most recently, Mainz took all three points with a 2-1 triumph over relegation rivals Heidenheim, opening the scoring courtesy of Silvan Widmer in the first half before doubling their lead thanks to Nadiem Amiri in the second.

Tuesday's victory was Fischer's first with the club and extended his unbeaten run to six matches across all competitions, a shocking streak given that the team had only avoided defeat in consecutive games on two previous occasions in 2025-26, both times just for two fixtures apiece.

In any case, Die Nullfunfer are now 16th in the table with 12 points, three behind 15th-placed Augsburg, but considering that Mainz boast a three-superior goal-difference over Fuggerstadter, they could escape the relegation zone this weekend.

With that goal in mind, fans of visitors will be cautiously optimistic after seeing their side avoid losing each of their last three away clashes, proving that their newfound resilience extends beyond MEWA Arena.

Team News

© Imago / Beautiful Sports

Koln's crisis at centre-back is set to continue this weekend, though Joel Schmied and Dominique Heintz are likely return from respective thigh and groin injuries in the coming weeks, even if Luca Kilian and Timo Hubers will miss the rest of the season.

In the meantime, defensive midfielder Eric Martel should join Rav van den Berg and Sebastian Sebulonsen in Kwasniok's back three, while Jan Thielmann and Kristoffer Lund start at wing-back.

As for Mainz, a bout of illness means that forwards Benedict Hollerbach and Nelson Weiper are both unlikely to be available, so expect to see Armindo Sieb partner Phillip Tietz up top.

At the opposite end of the pitch, centre-backs Andreas Hanche-Olsen, Maxim Leitsch and Maxim Dal are set to be sidelined - the former two due to injury and the latter through illness - while wing-backs Nikolas Veratschnig, Phillipp Mwene and Anthony Caci will also miss out.

In their absence, Fischer could opt for Danny da Costa, Stefan Bell and Dominik Kohr at centre-half, with the trio flanked by Silvan Widmer and Paul Nebel in front of goalkeeper Daniel Batz, given that fellow shot-stopper Robin Zentner is recovering from a groin injury.

FC Koln possible starting lineup:

Scwahbe; Sebulonsen, Martel, Van den Berg; Thielmann, Kaminski, Krauss, Lund; Maina, El Mala; Ache

Mainz 05 possible starting lineup:

Batz; Da Costa, Bell, Kohr; Widmer, Amiri, Sano, Lee, Nebel; Sieb, Tietz

We say: FC Koln 1-2 Mainz 05

After losing three of their last four in the Bundesliga, Koln would do well to avoid another defeat against a team that seems to be growing in confidence under their new manager.

Mainz's impressive unbeaten run suggests that they are unlikely to lose on Saturday, and following their first top-flight win with Fischer at the helm, they could take all three points once again.

