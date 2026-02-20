Preview: Getafe vs Sevilla - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 20 Feb 2026 16:19 , Last updated: 20 Feb 2026 16:21

Getafe will be aiming to make it three straight wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign with a home game against Sevilla on Sunday afternoon.

The home side are currently 11th in the La Liga table, five points clear of the relegation zone, while Sevilla occupy 13th, three points behind their opponents in this match.

Match preview

Getafe have quietly put together a four-game unbeaten run in Spain's top flight, and they have been victorious in their last two, overcoming Alaves and Villarreal.

A record of eight wins, five draws and 11 defeats from 24 league matches this season has brought Getafe 29 points, which has left them in 11th spot in the division, five points clear of the relegation zone and only actually six points off sixth-placed Espanyol.

Jose Bordalas' side will enter the match off the back of an excellent 2-1 win over Villarreal, but they only have the 16th-best home record in Spain's top flight this term.

The Deep Blue Ones recorded a 2-1 win over Sevilla in the reverse game earlier this season, which proved to be their first success against Los Nervionenses since December 2023.

This is a fixture that Sevilla have dominated in recent history, winning 10 of their last 14 meetings in all competitions, suffering three defeats in the process.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Sevilla will enter the match off the back of a 1-1 draw with Alaves, and they have only actually managed to win once in 2026 - a 2-1 success over Athletic Bilbao on January 24.

It has been yet another underwhelming campaign for Los Nervionenses, with 26 points from 24 matches leaving them in 13th spot in the table, two points outside of the relegation zone.

Matias Almeyda's side have struggled defensively this season, conceding 39 times in their 24 matches, which is the joint-second worst record in the division.

Sevilla are very much involved in a relegation battle heading into a vital stage of the season, and they are set to take on Real Betis and Barcelona in two of their next four matches.

Los Nervionenses finished 17th in Spain's top flight last term, which proved to be their worst position in La Liga since being relegated in 1999-2000.

Getafe La Liga form:

LLDDWW

Sevilla La Liga form:

LDWLDD

Team News

© Imago

Getafe will definitely be without the services of three players for Sunday's La Liga contest, with Davinchi, Abu Kamara and Mario Martin out of the match through injury.

Borja Mayoral, meanwhile, remains a major doubt - the striker is closing in on a return from a knee injury which has sidelined him since the end of 2025, but this match may come just too soon.

Head coach Bordalas is likely to name the same side that took to the field for the first whistle against Villarreal, with Djene Dakonam in line for another spot in midfield.

As for Sevilla, Ruben Vargas, Marcao, Oso and Andres Castrin will miss the match due to injury problems, while Joan Jordan and Juanlu Sanchez are both suspended.

Jordan and Sanchez were both sent off in Sevilla's clash with Alaves last time out, with the former's red card arriving in just the 16th minute of the contest.

Neal Maupay is again set for a spot in the final third of the field, while Jose Angel Carmona is expected to be introduced into the starting side this weekend.

Getafe possible starting lineup:

Soria; Abqar, Duarte, Romero; Femenia, Dakonam, Milla, Arambarri, Iglesias; Vazquez, Satriano

Sevilla possible starting lineup:

Vlachodimos; Azpilicueta, Nianzou, Salas; Carmona, Gudelj, Agoume, Sow, Suazo; Adams, Maupay

We say: Getafe 2-1 Sevilla

Sevilla are capable of making this a tough match for Getafe, but the home side are in strong form, and we are backing the capital outfit to navigate their way to another victory here.

