Preview: Getafe vs Valencia - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 16 Jan 2026 12:41 , Last updated: 16 Jan 2026 12:45

Valencia will be looking to win in La Liga for the first time in almost two months when they continue their campaign away to Getafe on Sunday afternoon.

Los Che are currently 18th in the La Liga table, one point behind 17th-placed Mallorca, while Getafe occupy 12th, four points above their opponents this weekend.

Match preview

Getafe boast a record of six wins, three draws and 10 defeats from their 19 La Liga matches this season, with 21 points leaving them in 12th spot in the division.

The capital side have actually lost five of their last six matches in all competitions, while they have not been victorious in the league since overcoming Elche at the end of November.

The Deep Blue Ones opened 2026 with a 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano, but they will enter this match off the back of a defeat, losing 2-1 at home to Real Sociedad on January 9.

Jose Bordalas' side sit four points above the relegation zone despite their recent struggles, but a lack of goals this season is a real concern, only managing to find the back of the net on 15 occasions, which is the second-worst record behind basement side Real Oviedo (nine).

Getafe have one of the poorer home records in Spain's top flight this season, meanwhile, only picking up 11 points from their nine league games in front of their own supporters.

© Imago

Valencia have the second-worst away record in La Liga this season, picking up only three points from nine matches, failing to record a single win in the process.

There is no getting away from the fact that it has been a tough campaign for Los Che, with a record of three wins, eight draws and eight defeats from 19 matches seeing them collect 17 points, which has left them down in 18th position in the table.

Carlos Corberan's side will enter this match off the back of a win, having beaten Burgos CF in the Copa del Rey on Thursday to secure a spot in the quarter-finals of the competition.

However, Valencia have not been victorious in the league since a 1-0 success over Levante on November 21, with their last three successes coming in the Copa del Rey.

Los Che have won their last two league games against Getafe 3-0, but the corresponding match during the 2024-25 campaign ended in a 1-1 draw.

Getafe La Liga form:

WLLLDL

Getafe form (all competitions):

LLLLDL

Valencia La Liga form:

DDLDLD

Valencia form (all competitions):

LWDLDW

Team News

© Imago

Getafe will be without the services of Davinchi and Borja Mayoral due to knee injuries, while Abdel Abqar and Abu Kamara are doubts for this weekend's contest.

The hosts will be boosted by the returns of Djene Dakonam and Domingos Duarte following suspensions, though, and the pair are set to feature in the XI.

Mario Martin is likely to operate in an advanced area for the home side this weekend, while there should also be a spot in the final third of the field for Adrian Liso.

As for Valencia, Mouctar Diakhaby, Thierry Correia and Julen Agirrezabala are out of the match due to injury problems, while Dani Raba is also a major doubt.

Hugo Duro is back from a suspension, though, and the striker, who has found the back of the net on five occasions this season, will come straight back into the side.

Arnaut Danjuma is expected to feature in a wide area for Los Che, while there will also be starts for Jose Gaya and Pepelu in Sunday's match at Estadio Coliseum.

Getafe possible starting lineup:

Soria; Dakonam, Duarte, Iglesias; Rico, Arambarri, Milla, Femenia; Munoz, Liso, Martin

Valencia possible starting lineup:

Dimitrievski; Foulquier, Tarrega, Copete, Gaya; Pepelu, Ugrinic; Rioja, Beltran, Danjuma; Duro

We say: Getafe 1-1 Valencia

There has only been one draw in the last seven fixtures between these two sides, but that was in the corresponding game last term; we are expecting a tight match on Sunday and have had to settle for a low-scoring draw in the Spanish capital.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.