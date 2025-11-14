Newcastle United are reportedly pushing to land a 19-year-old starlet, who has been likened to Pedri, ahead of several European giants including Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The Magpies experienced an eventful summer transfer window in which they sold Alexander Isak for a British-record fee to Liverpool and spent close to £200m on six new signings after finishing fifth in the Premier League last season.

Eddie Howe’s men, who also won the EFL Cup last season, have struggled to build on their 2024-25 efforts this term and find themselves languishing in 14th place in the top-flight standings after 11 games, just two points above the relegation zone.

The January transfer window is edging closer and Newcastle have been tipped to bolster their squad further, with new sporting director Ross Wilson the man in charge of player incomings following his appointment in October.

Newcastle confident of winning race for AZ starlet Smit

Recent reports have linked the Magpies with Angers teenager Sidiki Cherif, and they are now said to be keen on recruiting another highly-rated youngster in the New Year.

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle are ready to compete with Europe’s top clubs for AZ Alkmaar wonderkid Kees Smit.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are all said to have been keeping a close eye on the 19-year-old, but Newcastle are confident of fending off competition from their rivals, with regular game time in the Premier League likely to appeal to the midfielder.

Crystal Palace have also been credited with an interest in Smit, who recently played against the Eagles for AZ in a 3-1 away defeat in the Conference League.

Smit has established himself as a first-team regular for AZ since breaking into the senior side in 2024, chipping in with four goals and six assists in 50 appearances across all competitions.

Newcastle-linked Smit likened to Barcelona's Pedri

Known as a dynamic and intelligent player who is comfortable operating as a deep-lying playmaker or a box-to-box midfielder, Smit has earned two international caps for the Netherlands Under-21s and has also caught the eye of senior national team boss Ronald Koeman, who has likened the youngster to Barcelona star Pedri.

“[Smit] has the awareness to receive in tight spaces and move the ball forward. That is something we value,” Koeman recently told reporters.

“The resemblance people see (with Pedri) is in how he positions himself and his decision-making under pressure.

“Big clubs follow players with these characteristics. That is normal. What is important is that he continues developing where he is, playing regularly.”

Smit is under contract with AZ until the summer of 2028 and it is understood that a fee in the region of £20m could be enough to prise him away from the Eredivisie outfit.

Newcastle’s interest in Smit comes at a time when the Magpies’ recruitment department are believed to be constructing a 'succession plan' to midfielder Joelinton, who has struggled with injuries in recent months and turns 30 next year.