Arsenal lineup vs. Wigan: Predicted XI for FA Cup clash as Mikel Arteta makes seven changes

By Ben Knapton | 13 Feb 2026 13:20

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will make an abundance of alterations for Sunday's FA Cup fourth-round showdown with Wigan Athletic at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners return to their headquarters on the back of a forgettable 1-1 draw with Brentford in the Premier League on Thursday night, which also proved to be a costly evening in terms of availability.

Martin Odegaard's return from injury saw the captain pick up yet another knee problem, while William Saliba was absent through illness and is also a doubt for the fourth round.

Regardless, Arteta should not risk either man for the visit of the struggling League One side, even if he is now down to the bare bones in terms of midfield options.

Declan Rice may therefore have to continue in the left-eight position, joining Eberechi Eze and Christian Norgaard in the middle of the pack, unless Myles Lewis-Skelly is trialled in a central role.

However, the England international should instead be given the nod at left-back, thus allowing Piero Hincapie to enjoy a breather as Riccardo Calafiori deputises for Gabriel Magalhaes.

Ben White and Kepa Arrizabalaga are primed for defensive starts too, as is Cristhian Mosquera, whose stunning block from Igor Thiago on Thursday was perhaps the difference between a draw and a defeat.

Bukayo Saka should be spared from the first whistle too, as Noni Madueke, Gabriel Jesus and Portsmouth hat-trick hero Gabriel Martinelli lead the line.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Kepa; White, Mosquera, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly; Eze, Norgaard, Rice; Madueke, Jesus, Martinelli