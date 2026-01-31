Preview: Casa Pia vs Porto - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 31 Jan 2026 20:26

Table-topping Porto look to continue their near-perfect run in the Primeira Liga as they make the trip to struggling Casa Pia for matchday 20’s closing fixture away on Monday evening.

Francisco Farioli’s men have won 18 of their opening 19 league fixtures this season, opening up a seven-point lead at the summit of the Portuguese top-flight table, while the hosts occupy the relegation playoff spot and sit two points adrift of safety.

Match preview

Porto have enjoyed a remarkable run since Farioli took charge at the beginning of the campaign, recording 27 victories from 32 matches across all competitions (D3, L2), and that consistency has underpinned their dominance both domestically and on the continental stage.

In midweek, the Dragons secured direct passage to the Europa League last 16 with a 3–1 victory over Rangers, a result that also extended the Blue and Whites’s unbeaten run to 12 matches (W11, D1) since their disappointing Taca da Liga exit to Vitoria de Guimaraes in December.

Still very much in contention for a treble, Porto have also booked their place in the Taca de Portugal semi-finals following victory over rivals Benfica, while last Monday’s commanding 3–0 success against Gil Vicente further reinforced their grip on the Primeira Liga title race.

No side in the division has kept more clean sheets than the Blue and Whites’s 15, with just four goals conceded in the league campaign highlighting their defensive excellence, complemented by 40 scored at the other end.

Porto have failed to find the net only once in the top flight this term, in a goalless home draw against Jose Mourinho’s Benfica, meaning the Dragons boast a perfect away record in the Primeira Liga, winning all 10 of their road matches, leaving little doubt about their ability to take maximum points against their struggling hosts.

Indeed, Casa Pia are without a victory in their last four league games (D2, L2), while a solitary win from their last 14 outings (D6, L7) in the competition further illustrates the Geese’s prolonged slump, despite two managerial changes during that period.

Alvaro Pacheco, who replaced caretaker boss Goncalo Brandao on January 4, has now overseen two matches, beginning with a humbling defeat at reigning champions Sporting Lisbon.

Last weekend’s chaotic 3–3 draw with bottom-placed AVS was particularly damaging, as Casa Pia squandered a three-goal lead in the final 15 minutes, further exposing their defensive fragility.

The Geese have now let in exactly three goals in each of their last three matches, taking their season tally to 38 conceded — the third-most in the division — while they have also struggled at the other end, with just 20 scored.

Home form has also been alarming, with Casa Pia one of only two sides yet to register a league win on their own turf this season, while just five points from a possible 27 leaves them the



Team News

Casa Pia are expected to remain without defender Kaique Rocha, who has been sidelined since November, while long-term absentee Kiki continues his recovery from a serious knee injury.

Jose Fonte was forced off in the defeat at Sporting and subsequently missed last weekend’s match, with his availability still uncertain, Duplexe Tchamba will also miss a sixth straight game due to a fitness issue, while Seba Perez and Yassin Oukili remain doubtful following absences in consecutive outings.

Meanwhile, Porto will again be without veteran striker Luuk de Jong as he continues his recovery from a knee problem, while centre-back Nehuen Perez remains sidelined with an Achilles tendon injury.

Forty-one-year-old defender Thiago Silva is expected to return to contention after missing the midweek European fixture due to ineligibility and could make a third consecutive start since rejoining earlier this month.

Samu Omorodion was unable to find the net in midweek but still carries momentum domestically, having scored against Gil Vicente last Monday, and the Spanish forward will be looking to add to his 13 league goals this season.



Casa Pia possible starting lineup:

Sequeira; Kaly, Sousa, Goulart; Larrazabal, Brito, Nhaga, Conte; Livolant, Cassiano, Morais

Porto possible starting lineup:

D Costa; Fernandes, T Silva, Bednarek, Kiwior; R Mora, Varela, Veiga; Pepe, Samu, Sainz

We say: Casa Pia 0-3 Porto

Porto’s dominance this campaign has been built on versatility — grinding out results when required and producing emphatic victories when space allows — but their defensive solidity has remained a constant.

While the league leaders are expected to maintain their trademark resilience at the back, they should also have too much quality in attack against a Casa Pia side struggling to keep things tight in defence.

