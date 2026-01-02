Preview: Reading vs Stockport County - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 02 Jan 2026 14:41 , Last updated: 02 Jan 2026 14:46

Reading will be hoping to continue their good form when they welcome Stockport County to the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Sunday.

The hosts currently sit 10th in the League One table, just six points off the playoffs, while the visitors are fourth and nine points behind league leaders Cardiff City.

Match preview

Reading have enjoyed a run of four games unbeaten over the festive period, picking up wins over Luton Town, Plymouth Argyle and Burton Albion and drawing with Peterborough United.

The Royals were just one place above the relegation zone when Leam Richardson replaced Noel Hunt as manager back in October and they are now genuine promotion contenders.

Reading kicked off the new year with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Burton on Thursday, with Jack Marriott and Daniel Kyerewaa finding the back of the net.

Marriott is their leading goalscorer this season, with eight goals in 13 appearances, while Kyerewaa has scored in back-to-back games after also netting against Peterborough.

Richardson felt his side played "extremely well" against Burton and is looking forward to taking on Stockport, admitting the game will be "a really good challenge".

Stockport will be hoping to get back to winning was on Sunday, having dropped points in their last game as Dave Challinor's side drew 0-0 with struggling Northampton Town.

The Hatters have only won three of their last nine league games and Challinor gave a scathing assessment of his team's performance against Northampton, admitting it was "scary how bad the first half was".

However, they did beat Doncaster Rovers 4-2 just three days earlier, with Kyle Wootton bagging a brace, Oliver Norwood converting a penalty and Jack Senior scoring an own goal.

Stockport also drew 1-1 with Reading in the reverse fixture back in September, with Wootton and Marriott on target in that game, and they have not lost to the Royals since 1997.

Reading League One form:

LLWWDW

Reading form (all competitions):

LLWWDW

Stockport County League One form:

WLWLWD

Stockport County form (all competitions):

WLWLWD

Team News

Reading are expected to be without Derrick Williams and Randell Williams after they missed the last two games through injury, while Andy Rinomhota is unavailable.

Marriott will continue up front after scoring against Burton, while Kyerewaa and Matt Ritchie are set to feature out wide.

Charlie Savage could come back into the starting lineup for Liam Fraser and partner club captain Lewis Wing in midfield.

Stockport are expected to make changes after their poor display against Northampton, with Challinor making four substitutions at half time during that game.

Jack Hunt, Ben Osborn, Malik Mothersille and Jayden Fevrier could come into the side for Joseph Olowu, Owen Dodgson, Owen Moxon and Corey O'Keeffe respectively.

Reading possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Yiadom, Burns, O'Connor, Dorsett; Savage, Wing; Ritchie, Doyle, Kyerewaa; Marriott

Stockport County possible starting lineup:

Hinchcliffe; Hunt, Hills, Pye; Fevrier, Norwood, Osborn, Mothersille; Bailey, Diamond; Wootton

We say: Reading 1-1 Stockport County

Reading are the in-form team, but Stockport possess plenty of quality and we are expecting a repeat of their first meeting back in September.

