Preview: Leyton Orient vs Reading - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 15 Jan 2026 19:10

Leyton Orient will be hoping to pick up their first win in four games when they welcome Reading to Brisbane Road on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts currently sit 18th in the League One table and are just two points above the relegation zone, while the visitors are ninth and only four points off the playoffs.

Match preview

Leyton Orient narrowly missed out on earning promotion to the Championship last season, with Richie Wellens's side suffering a 1-0 defeat to Charlton Athletic in the playoff final.

The O's have failed to mount another promotion challenge this season and find themselves in a relegation dogfight, having picked up just one win in their last seven league games.

A 1-1 draw with league leaders Cardiff City last weekend ended a run of three consecutive defeats and Wellens was delighted with his side's display, singling out goalscorer Dom Ballard, Alfie Lloyd and Theo Archibald for praise.

Wellens will be hoping his team can build on that performance when they take on Reading this weekend and Orient will be buoyed by the fact they beat them 2-1 when they met at the Select Car Leasing Stadium back in September.

© Imago

Reading have been in excellent form over the festive period, picking up four wins and one draw in their last five games to move into promotion contention.

The Royals beat fourth placed Stockport County in their most recent match, with club captain Lewis Wing scoring the only goal of the game, and they were not in action last weekend as their scheduled clash with Mansfield Town was postponed.

Leam Richardson has done a brilliant job since replacing Noel Hunt as manager in October, suffering just two league defeats in 10 games, and he believes the win over Stockport was an example of how the club is "evolving" as they were able to "adapt and overcome" one of the best teams in the division.

Reading will also benefit from the extra gap between games after their packed festive schedule and they will be hoping to avenge September's defeat when they lock horns with Orient for the second time this season

Leyton Orient League One form:

LWLLLD

Leyton Orient form (all competitions):

LWLLLD

Reading League One form:

LWWDWW

Reading form (all competitions):

LWWDWW

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Leyton Orient are expected to continue with the same team that drew against Cardiff, with Ballard and Lloyd set to lead the line.

Tom James, Will Forrester and Jack Simpson are set to start in defence, with Archibald and Michael Craig featuring as wing-backs.

Sean Clare, Tyreeq Bakinson and Ollie O'Neill are expected to continue in midfield, while Killian Cahill will start in goal.

Reading are also not expected to make many changes, with top scorer Jack Marriott continuing up front ahead of Kelvin Ehibatiomhan and new signing Will Keane.

Wing and Charlie Savage will once again start in midfield, while Finley Burns will partner Paudie O'Connor at centre-back with Derrick Williams still sidelined through injury.

Leyton Orient possible starting lineup:

Cahill; James, Forrester, Simpson; Craig, Clare, O'Neill, Bakinson, Archibald; Ballard, Lloyd

Reading possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Yiadom, Burns, O'Connor, Dorsett; Savage, Wing; Ritchie, Doyle, Kyerewaa; Marriott

We say: Leyton Orient 0-2 Reading

Reading are the in-form team and we are backing them to pick up another important win against a struggling Leyton Orient side.

