Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Villarreal: Gavi, Andreas Christensen, Gerard Martin latest

By Matt Law | 26 Feb 2026 10:49 , Last updated: 26 Feb 2026 10:53

Barcelona will be aiming to make it successive wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign at home to Villarreal on Saturday afternoon.

The Catalan giants beat Levante 3-0 in the league last time out, and they have now returned to top spot in the La Liga table ahead of Real Madrid.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Villarreal, who occupy third spot in the top flight.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Gavi has been absent since September 2025 due to a serious knee injury, but the midfielder is now back in training and on course to return to action at some stage in March.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Christensen is facing a lengthy period on the sidelines after suffering an ACL injury during a training session earlier this year - the Denmark international's contract is also due to expire at the end of the campaign.

BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Gerard Martin

Status: Out

Possible return date: March 3 (vs. Atletico Madrid)

Martin picked up a milestone yellow card in the team's clash with Levante last time out, so the defender will be suspended for the game against Villarreal.