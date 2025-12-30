Preview: Reading vs Burton Albion - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 30 Dec 2025 17:28

Reading will be hoping to start the new year with an important victory when they host Burton Albion at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Thursday.

The hosts currently sit 10th in the League One table, just eight points off the playoffs and three points above the relegation zone, while the visitors are 18th and only point above the bottom four.

Match preview

Reading are unbeaten in their last three league matches, picking up wins over Luton Town and Plymouth Argyle and drawing with Peterborough United, and they have enjoyed a real upturn in form under new boss Leam Richardson.

The Royals were just one place above the relegation zone when Richardson replaced Noel Hunt in the dugout in October, but they are now within touching distance of the top six.

Striker Jack Marriott and club captain Lewis Wing have been key for Reading so far this season, with the pair currently joint-top scorers with seven strikes.

Richardson will be hoping his side can build on their recent good form in 2026 and mount a real promotion challenge, having only missed out on a spot in the playoffs by three points last season despite their off-field woes.

© Imago

Burton Albion, meanwhile, have won just one of their last six league games when they thrashed Northampton Town 5-1 on Boxing Day.

That victory was preceded by defeats to Leyton Orient and Wigan Athletic and draws against Wycombe Wanderers and Stevenage.

Gary Bowyer's side then failed to build on the Northampton win as they suffered another loss to Wigan on Monday.

Goals from Harrison Bettoni and Dara Costelloe earned the Latics all three points and saw them end a run of three games without a win, with Burton now hovering just above the bottom four.

The Brewers's struggles have largely been in attack this season, with only four clubs scoring less goals than them, and top scorer Jake Beesley has found the back of the net just once in his last six appearances.

Reading League One form:

WLLWWD

Reading form (all competitions):

WLLWWD

Burton Albion League One form:

LLDDWL

Burton Albion form (all competitions):

LWDDWL

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Defender Derrick Williams and winger Randell Williams missed Reading's draw with Peterborough after picking up knocks on Boxing Day, with Finley Burns and Mamadi Camara set to continue deputising against Burton.

Daniel Kyerewaa will once again start out wide after his goal against Peterborough, while Marriott will lead the line and Charlie Savage will partner Wing in midfield.

Burton were without Julian Larsson for their loss to Wigan through illness and it remains to be seen whether he will be able to feature against the Royals.

Defender Toby Sibbick is away with Uganda at the Africa Cup of Nations, with Terence Vancooten, George Evans and Alex Hartridge set to continue at the back.

Fellow defenders Finn Delap and Sebatian Revan remain sidelined with knee and hamstring injuries respectively, while James Jones and Charlie Webster are also injured.

Reading possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Yiadom, Burns, O'Connor, Dorsett; Savage, Wing; Kyerewaa, Doyle, Camara; Marriott

Burton Albion possible starting lineup:

Collins; Vancooten, Evans, Hartridge; Lofthouse, Krubally, Tavares, Chauke, Armer; Beesley, Shade

We say: Reading 2-0 Burton Albion

Reading are the in-form team on paper and we are backing them to continue their ascent under the new manager.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.