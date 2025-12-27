Preview: Peterborough United vs Reading - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 27 Dec 2025 18:01

Peterborough United will be keen to continue their excellent form when they welcome Reading to the Weston Homes Stadium on Monday evening.

The hosts currently sit 13th in the League One table, just seven points off the playoffs and four above the relegation zone, while the visitors are only above them in 11th due to a superior goal difference.

Match preview

Peterborough have won their last four league matches, a run that started with a 2-1 win over Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium earlier this month.

Jimmy-Jay Morgan and Harry Leonard were on target for the Posh that day and they followed up that win with victories over Northampton Town, Port Vale and Leyton Orient.

Declan Frith scored a 94th minute winner against Leyton Orient on Boxing Day and manager Luke Williams was full of praise for his players after the game.

Williams highlighted his squad's "character", with the win seeing a side that was bottom of the league when he replaced Darren Ferguson in October move into playoff contention.

Peterborough will be eyeing another major victory on Monday, with the Posh hoping to pick up a fifth consecutive league win for the first time since the 2023-24 season.

Reading, meanwhile, have picked up back-to-back league wins for the first time this season after beating Luton Town 3-2 and 10-man Plymouth Argyle 4-1 in their last two games.

The Royals have improved under new boss Leam Richardson, who replaced Noel Hunt in October and has overseen four wins, two draws and two defeats in the league.

Richardson admitted after the Plymouth game that he is hopeful his young squad can now kick on and be more "consistent", with Reading moving into the top half of the table for the first time this campaign.

Much like Peterborough, Reading could make a real push for promotion in the second half of the season if they can put together a run of form.

However, they could just as easily be dragged back into a relegation dogfight and the upcoming January transfer window could be key.

Peterborough United League One form:

LLWWWW

Peterborough United form (all competitions):

LLWWWW

Reading League One form:

DWLLWW

Reading form (all competitions):

DWLLWW

Team News

Peterborough could hand Frith just his third league start of the season after he scored the winner against Leyton Orient, with the 23-year-old set to replace Morgan.

Top scorer Leonard will start up front, having netted five goals in his last five league games, while Peter Kioso, David Okagbue, Tom Lees and Carl Johnston will form the back four.

Johnston is typically a right-back, but is currently deputising at left-back because Jacob Mendy and Harley Mills are out of action with injuries.

Reading are not expected to make any changes after fielding the same side for their wins over Luton and Plymouth, with Jack Marriott set to lead the line once again.

Wing and Charlie Savage will continue their impressive midfield partnership, while Andy Yiadom, Paudie O'Connor, Derrick Williams and Jeriel Dorsett are set to line up at the back.

Peterborough United possible starting lineup:

Bass; Kioso, Lees, Okagbue, Johnston; Woods, Collins; Garbett, Frith, Lisbie; Leonard

Reading possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Yiadom, O'Connor, Williams, Dorsett; Savage, Wing; Williams, Doyle, Kyerewaa; Marriott

We say: Peterborough United 1-1 Reading

This should be a tight game between two sides that have made marked improvements since bringing in new managers. Peterborough did get the better of Reading earlier this month, but the Royals now have some real momentum and we are predicting a draw.

