Preview: Peterborough United vs Leyton Orient - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 24 Dec 2025 15:48

Peterborough United will be eyeing their fourth consecutive League One victory when they host Leyton Orient at the Weston Homes Stadium on Friday.

The hosts currently sit two points clear of the relegation zone and nine points off the playoffs in 16th, while the visitors are just three points ahead of them in 11th.

Match preview

Peterborough's form has been very up and down since Luke Williams replaced Darren Ferguson as manager in October, with the former Swansea boss guiding them to four wins in his first four games across all competitions.

However, the Posh then suffered four defeats in a row before bouncing back with league victories over Reading, Northampton Town and Port Vale.

Harry Leonard has been key to Peterborough's recent success, with the striker scoring five goals in his last four league games, and he will be keen to continue his excellent form against Leyton Orient.

There is a lot of pressure on Leonard's shoulders though, with no other player finding the back of the net more than twice in the league since Jimmy-Jay Morgan scored three in a row back in September.

History does favour the Posh, with Peterborough only suffering one defeat to Leyton Orient in their last seven meetings across all competitions.

© Imago

Leyton Orient ended a run of four games without a win last week when they produced a major upset by beating promotion chasers Bradford City 2-1.

In-form Dom Ballard netted a brace as Richie Wellens' side came from behind to pick up an important victory, with the striker stepping up in the absence of the injured Aaron Connolly.

Connolly won the League One Player of the Month award in November after making five goal contributions in four games, but he has missed their last three matches with a quad issue and Ballard has either scored or provided an assist in each of those games.

Wellens will be hoping for more of the same from his key man against Peterborough, particularly given the O's have the second-worst defensive record in the league with 34 goals conceded in 21 games.

Peterborough United League One form:

WLLWWW

Peterborough United form (all competitions):

LLLWWW

Leyton Orient League One form:

WDWDLW

Leyton Orient form (all competitions):

WLLDLW

Team News

© Imago

Peterborough will be without left-back Jacob Mendy after he suffered a knock against Port Vale last week and Carl Johnston is expected to replace him as Harley Mills is also out injured.

Peter Kioso could replace James Dornelly at right-back, while David Okagbue and Tom Lees are expected to continue their centre-back partnership.

Leonard will once again lead the line, with Morgan, Kyrell Lisbie and Matthew Garbett providing support in attack.

Ballard will start up front for Leyton Orient with Connolly still injured and Josh Koroma could return out wide after returning from injury against Bradford, with Theo Archibald likely to make way.

Club captain Omar Beckles is also likely to return to the starting lineup to partner Dan Happe, with Michael Craig and Tayo Adaramola set to continue at full-back.

Peterborough United possible starting lineup:

Bass; Kioso, Lees, Okagbue, Johnston; Woods, Collins; Garbett, Morgan, Lisbie; Leonard

Leyton Orient possible starting lineup:

Simkin; Craig, Beckles, Happe, Adaramola; Moorhouse, Bakinson; Koroma, Wellens, O'Neill; Ballard

We say: Peterborough United 3-2 Leyton Orient

We are expecting goals in this game and Peterborough are the favourites to emerge victorious due to their recent form.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.