Preview: Reading vs Exeter City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 25 Jan 2026 13:00

Reading will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome Exeter City to the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The hosts currently sit 13th in the League One table and are six points off the playoffs, while the visitors are 10th and only above the Royals due to a superior goal difference.

Match preview

Reading enjoyed an impressive five-match unbeaten run over the festive period to move into promotion contention, but they are now without a win in their last two.

The Royals drew 2-2 with Barnsley at the weekend and manager Leam Richardson was happy with his side's response after they suffered a disappointing 3-1 loss to Leyton Orient a week earlier.

Debutant Haydon Roberts gave Reading the lead before David McGoldrick and Adam Phillips netted for the Tykes, with Jack Marriott scoring a late equaliser.

Marriott has proved an excellent signing so far, netting 10 league goals in 16 games since joining from Wrexham over the summer, and he has made seven goal contributions in his last seven appearances.

Reading will also be buoyed by the fact they have only lost to Exeter once in their history, although they did draw 1-1 earlier this season at St James Park.

© Imago

Exeter have enjoyed a remarkable turnaround in recent weeks, picking up six wins in nine league games since the start of December to move away from the relegation zone and into promotion contention.

Gary Caldwell's side are unbeaten in their last five league games and cruised to a 3-1 win over bottom side Port Vale at the weekend, with Carlos Mendes Gomes, Jayden Wareham and Timur Tutierov all finding the back of the net.

The Grecians are now just four places below the playoffs and they have the joint-best defensive record in the division, having only conceded 24 goals in 26 matches.

In attack, Wareham has enjoyed an impressive debut campaign after joining from Reading, with the 22-year-old netting 10 league goals.

He has also scored in Exeter's last three games and will be keen to continue his impressive form against his old club.

Reading League One form:

WDWWLD

Reading form (all competitions):

WDWWLD

Exeter City League One form:

LWWDWW

Exeter City form (all competitions):

WWDLWW

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Reading could hand new signing Ryan Nyambe his first start after impressing as a substitute against Barnsley, with Andy Yiadom set to drop to the bench.

Marriott will continue leading the line, while club captain Lewis Wing will once again be joined in midfield by Charlie Savage.

Exeter are not expected to make many changes after their impressive win over Port Vale, with Wareham and Mendes Gomes set to start up front.

Pierce Sweeney, Jack Fitzwater and Luca Woodhouse will continue at the back, with Ilmari Niskanen and Liam Oakes acting as wing-backs.

Reading possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Nyambe, O'Connor, Dorsett, Roberts; Savage, Wing; Lane, Doyle, Kyerewaa; Marriott

Exeter City possible starting lineup:

Whitworth; Sweeney, Fitzwater, Woodhouse; Niskanen, Brierley, Aitchison, Doyle-Hayes, Oakes; Wareham, Mendes Gomes

We say: Reading 1-1 Exeter City

Exeter are in excellent form at the moment, but Reading's impressive record against the Grecians and the fact they are at home means we are backing a draw.

