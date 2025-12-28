Preview: Stockport County vs Doncaster Rovers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 28 Dec 2025 00:38 , Last updated: 28 Dec 2025 07:38

Edgeley Park will be the backdrop for a clash that could impact both the hunt for the playoffs and the League One relegation battle on Monday, when Stockport County welcome Doncaster Rovers.

The Hatters are hoping to bounce back from defeat last time out, while Rovers will be desperate to avoid a fifth straight loss.

Match preview

Dave Challinor's Stockport missed out on promotion via the playoffs in 2024-25, and while they are currently in the running to make another attempt this season, their mixed form has put their place in the top six at risk.

On Boxing Day, the Hatters followed up their 2-1 victory on the road against Mansfield Town by losing 2-1 on their own turf against Lincoln City, falling victim to a 92nd-minute penalty from Robert Street.

Challinor's side remain sixth in the third-tier table despite that defeat, but their tally of 35 points puts them just one ahead of seventh-placed Huddersfield Town and three above Luton Town in eighth.

Keen to see their team maintain their playoff spot going into the new year, fans of the hosts will be concerned given that Stockport have failed to win any of their last six games at Edgeley Park outright, only overcoming Wigan Athletic on penalties in the EFL Trophy.

Anything other than a first home win since October 18 could see the Hatters slip down the rankings and kick off 2026 with a psychological blow, though three points may lift the promotion hopefuls above Bolton Wanderers and up to fourth in a best-case scenario.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Meanwhile, Grant McCann's Doncaster made the step up to League One after winning League Two last term, and though they reside in the relegation zone, their survival ambitions are more than alive in the final days of 2025.

That being said, Rovers come into this game on the back of a four-game losing streak that has stifled the team's momentum after a run of three straight wins across all competitions during the November-to-December transition.

Most recently, McCann's men were downed 1-0 by Blackpool at Bloomfield Road, meaning that the club have conceded 10 goals during their last three outings.

That latest disappointment has left Doncaster 23rd in the table, but despite being second-from-bottom as things stand, they are just three points short of 20th-placed Plymouth Argyle.

With a glimpse of safety so agonisingly close, travelling supporters will make the trip hoping to end the year on a high note, but considering that Rovers were already beaten 2-0 by Stockport at the Eco-Power Stadium earlier this month, their dream of a win may stay just that.

Team News

© Imago

Stockport are likely to be missing centre-backs Callum Connolly - who is a doubt having missed the last four games - and Arttu Hoskonen, so Brad Hills, Ethan Pye and Joseph Olowu should start, as long as the latter has recovered after being forced off against Lincoln.

If neither Olowu or right wing-back Tyler Onyango are available, then Jack Hunt and Jayden Fevrier will be waiting to fill in.

Elsewhere, midfielder Lewis Bate continues his recovery from the knee injury that has kept him sidelined throughout 2025-26, though Oliver Norwood and Ben Osborn should be on hand to start in the centre of the park.

As for Doncaster, their injury list is relatively small, but the visitors will be without striker Toyosi Olusanya, who has not featured since November 1.

In his absence, Brandon Hanlan should lead the line, supported by Luke Molyneux and Harry Clifton.

Stockport County possible starting lineup:

Hinchcliffe; Olowu, Hills, Pye; Onyango, Norwood, Osborn, Dodgson; Diamond, Lowe; Wootton

Doncaster Rovers possible starting lineup:

Lawlor; Bailey, Pearson, McGrath; Sterry, Broadbent, Close, Maxwell; Molyneux, Clifton; Hanlan

We say: Stockport County 3-1 Doncaster Rovers

Stockport have been inconsistent of late, and with their lacklustre home record in recent weeks, fans may be questioning their chances despite coming up against a team in the relegation zone.

However, the Hatters have already beaten Doncaster once this month, and with Rovers in the midst of a dire run, the hosts should expect to take all three points on Monday.

