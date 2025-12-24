Preview: Blackpool vs Doncaster Rovers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 24 Dec 2025 23:24 , Last updated: 25 Dec 2025 06:05

Bloomfield Road will be the backdrop for a relegation six-pointer in League One, when resurgent Blackpool welcome Doncaster Rovers on Boxing Day.

The Seasiders could make it five games unbeaten this Friday, while Rovers will be desperate to end their three-match losing streak.

Match preview

Blackpool appointed Ian Evatt in late October with the club in strife, and while he oversaw three consecutive victories in first three fixtures, the results dried up as the new manager bounce wore off.

The Seasiders tasted defeat in four of their five outings following a 3-1 triumph over Cardiff City on November 8, but the pendulum has swung back in favour of the Tangerines ahead of this clash, and fans will be confident after seeing their team win three of their most recent four.

Last Saturday, Evatt's side earned seized all three points in a 2-0 victory on the road against Wigan Athletic, courtesy of two goals in five second-half minutes from Ashley Fletcher and Dale Taylor, both of whom also assisted each other.

That win brought Blackpool up to 22nd in the table, where their tally of 23 points sees them level with 20th-placed Exeter City, and the Seasiders will view this contest as a golden opportunity to escape the relegation zone.

With that in mind, Friday's hosts will take heart from their strong home record that features four victories, two draws and just one defeat from their last seven games at Bloomfield Road.

Meanwhile, Grant McCann guided Doncaster to the League Two title in 2024-25, and despite sitting in the bottom four of League One at Christmas, they remain within striking distance of safety.

However, Rovers were battered 5-1 by Plymouth Argyle on their own turf most recently, meaning that they have now conceded a dire total of 11 goals across their last three matches.

McCann's men are also waiting for their first third tier points of December, a fact that has seen them slip down to 23rd in the table, though they are only one point behind Blackpool - and therefore Exeter beyond the drop zone.

With that in mind, simply avoiding a fourth straight defeat would be a major step in the right direction, but considering the teams' contrasting form, travelling fans would be forgiven for feeling nervous.

On the other hand, the more hopeful amongst the Doncaster faithful would point out that the visitors have only lost two of their six away games since mid-October, both of which were by one goal.

Team News

Blackpool boss Evatt mentioned that striker Niall Ennis is closing in on a return to team training in the next couple of weeks following the achilles injury that he suffered in late September, but expect to see Ashley Fletcher and Tom Bloxham continue up top for now.

The duo look set to be supported by Josh Bowler once again, while left-winger Emil Hansson is a doubt.

Elsewhere, centre-back Michael Ihiekwe could also miss out, and the Seasiders may line up with James Husband, Fraser Horsfall and Oliver Casey in a defensive trio on Friday, as long as the latter is ready to start after being substituted late on against Wigan.

Doncaster have less concerns, but loanee forward Toyosi Olusanya - who has not featured since the start of November - is sidelined this week, so Jordan Gibson and Brandon Hanlan should lead the attack.

Luke Molyneux and James Maxwell will provide width from wing-back for the visitors, flanking a back three of Sean Grehan, Jamie Sterry and Jay McGrath.

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Peacock-Farrell; Casey, Horsfall, Husband; Imray, Honeyman, Brown, Coulson; Bowler; Fletcher, Bloxham

Doncaster Rovers possible starting lineup:

Lo-Tutala; Grehan, Sterry, McGrath; Molyneux, Broadbent, Bailey, Clifton, Maxwell; Gibson, Hanlan

We say: Blackpool 2-1 Doncaster Rovers

Blackpool seem to have turned a corner under Evatt, finding stability with a commendable unbeaten run ahead of this clash.

Contrastingly, Doncaster have stumbled with three consecutive defeats, and they may find themselves on the end of a fourth against the resurgent Seasiders on Friday.

